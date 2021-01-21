Dr. Jill Biden's Inauguration Dress Had Extra Special Meaning

Dr. Jill Biden honored each state in the USA with a creative dress for husband President Joe Biden's inauguration celebration.
On Jan. 20, President Biden was officially sworn in as the nation's 46th president, making Dr. Biden the First Lady. The event included performances from stars like Garth Brooks, Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez, and was followed by the Tom Hanks-hosted televised event, Celebrating America.
While the internet adored Bernie Sanders casual-and-cozy winter coat and mittens that nodded to his home state of Vermont, Dr. Biden's dress during the Celebrating America special was the real showstopper.
Dr. Biden wore an ivory coat and matching dress, which was custom-designed by Gabriela Hearst. As it turns out, the dress offered special meaning for the First Lady: According to a press release from Hearst's design house, federal flowers from every state and territory of the United States were embroidered into the gown.
Hearst explained the meaning behind the outfit in a Jan. 21 Instagram post. "The message of Unity is the main inspiration for the creation of the Ensemble," she wrote. "Unity makes strength and it is needed for the road ahead."
While every state and territory's flower was included, Hearst made sure to commemorate the Bidens' home state of Delaware in a special way. "The Delaware flower is positioned at the heart level of The First Lady," she shared, "from there, all the other flowers branch out."
She also added that there was a message the world didn't see that spoke to Dr. Biden's career in education. "Inside of the coat," she explained, "representing the lifelong calling and service of Dr. Biden as an educator is a hand embroidery on the lining with a quote from Founding Father Benjamin Franklin 'Tell me and I forget. Teach me and I remember. Involve me and I learn.'"
We'll have to see what other messages Dr. Biden's outfits reveal in the next four years.