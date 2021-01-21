Cardi B Hilariously Jokes Why She Couldn't Perform "WAP" at the 2021 Inauguration

Cardi B's "W.A.P." would have made an appearance at the Inauguration, but she already had a scheduled engagement.
On Thursday, Jan. 21, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper took to her Twitter to reveal the true reason why she couldn't perform the NSFW song featuring Megan Thee Stallion at the momentous presidential inauguration.
"Ugh I was supposed to perform wap at the inauguration today but I had a dentist appointment," she joked, "maybe next time." Of course, fans accepted the star's doctor's note. One Twitter user wrote, "There'd always be a next time my Queen," along with the now meme-worthy photo of a masked Michelle Obama pointing her finger.
As fans may recall, this isn't the first time the mega star has used her dentist as a reason for missing a major event. Back in November, the 28-year-old missed the American Music Awards where she was being awarded with Favorite Song in the Ray/Hip Hop category.
Not only was she receiving the award, Kulture's mom was making history. She is the first music artist in history to win in the AMA category twice. The first was her 2018 hit song "Bodak Yellow."
As fans know, "W.A.P." has received a lot of criticism for her sex appeal, but Cardi has remained a champion of staying true to herself despite the backlash.
During her Billboard Woman of the Year interview back in December, she explained, "I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I like justice. I like to work and be creative. But I also like popping my p---y."
Cardi also commented on being looking to as a role model. While the star is admittedly "not JoJo Siwa", she has said, "Am I a role model? I know I'm a role model because I know there's a lot of women like me. At the end of the day, I know I'm a b---h that made it through because I work my ass off, not because luck fell on my thighs."