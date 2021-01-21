BREAKING

Bachelorette's Dale Accused of Cheating on Clare Throughout Engagement
Tiffany Haddish Reveals 30-Day Body Transformation With Before-and-After Photos

Tiffany Haddish took to Instagram on Jan. 20 to share her 30-day body transformation. Scroll on to see her side-by-side pictures.

Tiffany Haddish is loving the skin she's in.

The 41-year-old comedy star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to show before-and-after photos of her body transformation. 

"Before my 30day transformation and after," she wrote in part of a post promoting the 30 Day Transformation Team's fitness program. "Now #SHEREADY to build Muscle and Maybe shave my armpits#."

Haddish started the program the day after Thanksgiving on Nov. 27. Although, her weight loss journey had already begun. During an Instagram Live, The Girls Trip alum told fans she'd lost 40 pounds so far.

"Definitely I got on the scale, and I definitely gained some weight since the last time I weighed myself," she told her followers at the time. "I've been telling myself it's water."

Haddish continued to document her progress on social media. "Started my @30daytransformationteam program 3days ago," she wrote in part of another post, "and look I think I see ABS and my Bra getting lose."

About three weeks later, Haddish told her followers she was "moving forward slowly but surely," noting she hoped to have "the abs of her life" by New Year's Day. She also said she lost an additional eight to 10 pounds.

During an interview with People, Haddish detailed the changes she'd made to her exercise routine, telling the magazine she works out "anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours" and that she tries to dance "every day for like five to 10 minutes." She made adjustments to her nutrition plan, too—telling the outlet she's "eating way more vegetables" and that she decided to become vegan.

"I figured if I'm going to do a transformation, I'm going to challenge myself all the way around," she said. "But let me tell you something: I miss the meat. I want some brisket!"

And while the journey wasn't always easy, Haddish stayed motivated. As she said during an Instagram Live, "I think I'm my best coach."

