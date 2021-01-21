All the Details on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's New York City Date Night

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are quietly continuing to enjoy quality time together.
The couple, who spent Christmas Eve together in her home country of Barbados, were spotted together on a dinner date in New York City on Monday, Jan. 18.
They ate at popular Italian restaurant Emilio's Ballato, the eatery that is located in the Soho neighborhood and owned by Katie Holmes' boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo Jr. The Ocean's 8 star was photographed outside of the restaurant, as seen below.
"Rihanna arrived with a group of friends and met A$AP Rocky there," a source tells E! News. "They entered the restaurant through different doors and tried to be discreet. A$AP Rocky entered behind a bodyguard and ducked inside quickly. Once everyone arrived, they sat together with a group of friends."
The insider shares that the group was honoring ASAP Yams, A$AP Rocky's late business partner who died Jan. 18, 2015 at age 26. ASAP Yams' fans and loved ones celebrate "Yams Day" each year to mark the anniversary of his passing.
"Everyone gathered together for dinner and to share stories," the source continues. "There was lots of food passed around the table and laughter coming from inside. They stayed for over two hours before leaving separately. Rihanna left with friends and avoided being seen with Rocky."
Neither Rihanna nor A$AP Rocky has commented publicly about their relationship. They have been longtime friends and have also collaborated together, which includes recording the 2012 song "Cockiness (Love It)."
There have been romance rumors and sightings involving Rihanna and A$AP Rocky for quite some time. On Dec. 24, 2020, the 32-year-old "Only Girl (In the World)" vocalist and 32-year-old rapper were photographed strolling hand-in-hand on a pier before enjoying a sunset cruise with friends.
Additionally, they were seen hanging out with friends at NYC hotspot The Beatrice Inn on Nov. 29.
A year ago, the pair enjoyed a laugh together backstage at the 2020 Yams Day Benefit Concert in NYC. This was in January 2020, the same month that E! News learned Rihanna and Saudi businessman Hassan Jameel had ended their three-year relationship.