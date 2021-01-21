Chrissy Teigen Reveals "I Just Lost My Tooth" on the Night of 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Watch : Chrissy Teigen Reveals Why She Gave Up Drinking

The 2021 Presidential Inauguration proved to be an up-and-down experience for Chrissy Teigen.

Following the historic day that included the swearing-in of Joe Biden as the 46th President of the United States (POTUS), the star took to social media on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 20 to inform fans that she had "just lost my tooth" while enjoying a late-night snack.

Chrissy appeared to be filming herself from her hotel room in Washington, D.C., where she was staying with her family to support husband John Legend as he performed at the "Celebrating America" prime-time special that was part of the inaugural festivities.

"I just lost my tooth in a Fruit Roll-Up," she shared in a video of herself holding her no-longer-attached chewing implement.

When a fan inquired as to whether it was a "real tooth or a cap or veneer," the 35-year-old Lip Sync Battle co-host replied, "Cap :( but i loved him like he was a real tooth."

That unfortunate mishap notwithstanding, it appeared to be quite the exciting day for Chrissy. During "Celebrating America," her husband John performed a stirring rendition of Nina Simone's song "Feeling Good.