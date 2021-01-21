Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton Reunite for Rare Inauguration Day Address

Watch : Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Historic Inauguration: Gaga, J.Lo & More

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton called for unity when they addressed the nation in a rare joint video during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration TV special.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, the three politicians taped an intimate conversation at the Memorial Amphitheater at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington, D.C. At the time, they were waiting for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to arrive, before placing a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the traditional ceremony.

The reunion, which sources described to NBC News as a "free-flowing conversation," then aired in the evening during Tom Hanks' Inauguration Day special, dubbed Celebrating America. Presidential aides said the talk focused on "the majesty of the passage of power, importance of upholding democracy and staying civically engaged."

The presidents praised Biden's leadership qualities and spoke of the need to unite the country during what Clinton called an "unusual" time.