The Latest

Everything That Happened During the 2021 US Presidential Inauguration
This Just InUnited States InaugurationDolly PartonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Justin Timberlake Promises "Better Days" Are Ahead With Soulful 2021 Inauguration Day Performance

Justin Timberlake joined Ant Clemons for a performance of the optimistic "Better Days" as part of the prime-time special for Joe Biden's 2021 presidential inauguration.

By Ryan Gajewski Jan 21, 2021 2:58 AMTags
PoliticsJustin TimberlakeCelebritiesJoe BidenKamala Harris2021 United States Presidential Inauguration

Justin Timberlake offered a hopeful message during the festivities for Joe Biden's 2021 presidential inauguration. 

As part of the live "Celebrating America" prime-time special that aired on Jan. 20, the superstar teamed up with R&B vocalist Ant Clemons for the song "Better Days." 

This segment was filmed in Timberlake's hometown of Memphis, Tenn. and featured the singers starting out indoors before making their way to the streets, where they danced with a small group of students and alumni from the city's Stax Music Academy. The performance took place at the Stax Museum of American Soul Music, which stands at the site of the former studio where Otis Redding and other iconic musicians have recorded. 

Clemons, who is nominated for a 2021 Grammy for his EP Happy 2 Be Here, told NBC New York that Biden's team reached out to the pair after hearing them debut the tune as part of Stacey Abrams' "Rock the Runoff" virtual event in December 2020. 

photos
Best Looks From Inaugural Balls Over the Years

"A few months ago @AntClemons and I wrote BETTER DAYS," Timberlake tweeted on Jan. 13. "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful and to keep working towards a better future. I'm honored to announce we'll be performing it for the Inauguration."

NBC

The song delivers a tone of optimism in line with the general theme of the historic day that saw Biden sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. A line from the chorus includes the lyrics, "It gets worse 'fore it gets better, but better's ahead."

Tom Hanks hosted "Celebrating America," which featured speeches from Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with appearances by Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington.

Some of the night's prominent performers included Bruce Springsteen singing "Land of Hope and Dreams," Jon Bon Jovi covering The Beatles' classic "Here Comes the Sun" and John Legend taking on Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."

Trending Stories

1

Meghan Markle’s Father Makes Bombshell Claims About Leaked Letter

2
Exclusive

Dale Moss Reveals the Real Reason for His Breakup With Clare Crawley

3

A Who's Who Guide to Vice President Kamala Harris' Family

4
Exclusive

Bachelor Nation’s Bri Stauss and Chris Watson Break Up

5

Machine Gun Kelly Says He's Been in a "F--ked Up Place Personally"

Latest News

Chrissy Teigen Scores a Follow From President Joe Biden on Twitter

Justin Timberlake Promises "Better Days" With Inauguration Performance

Vice President Kamala Harris Addresses Nation in Moving First Speech

All the Star-Studded Appearances From the Celebrating America Special

Drake Delays Certified Lover Boy Album to Recover From Surgery

This Month's Best New Beauty Products: January 2021 Edition

Becca Kufrin Reveals Her Breaking Point in Garrett Yrigoyen Romance