Everything That Happened During the 2021 US Presidential Inauguration
See Every Star at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration's Celebrating America Special

Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake and more celebrities joined in the festivities as President Joe Biden marks his first day as President of the United States of America.

The 2021 Presidential Inauguration looks a little different from past events, but change can be good and today is proof of that.

In consideration of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Presidential Inauguration Committee decided to skip the usual Inaugural Ball in favor of the star-studded TV special Celebrating America

Bruce Springsteen kicked things off at the nation's capitol, singing "Land of Hopes & Dreams" on the steps of the Washington Monument and setting the tone for the rest of the night. 

Justin Timberlake and Ant Clemons carried on this message of positivity by performing their song "Better Days" in Memphis, Tenn. 

But it wasn't just musicians and actors taking part in the special. Kim Ng, the first female team manager in the history of the Major League Baseball association, joined Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in reading former presidential inauguration speeches. And President Joe Biden's friend, Brayden Harrington, made an appearance to honor former President John F. Kennedy.

 

photos
A Guide to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' 2021 Inauguration Day

To see all the celebrities who celebrated the beginning of a new chapter in America's history, check out the gallery below.

NBC
Justin Timberlake

Joining the special from Memphis, Tenn., the singer and Ant Clemons perform their song "Better Days."

NBC
Vice President Kamala Harris & Doug Emhoff

Vice President Harris and Second Gentleman Emhoff take in the fireworks spectacle. 

NBC
Demi Lovato

The pop star performs a cover of Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" from Los Angeles. 

NBC
John Legend

The A-lister sings a pop rendition of Nina Simone's "Feeling Good."

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images
Kerry Washington

Speaking from her home in Los Angeles, the Scandal actress honors frontline workers and more.

NBC
Tim McGraw

The legendary artist represents the country music world. 

Handout/Biden Inaugural Committee via Getty Images
Eva Longoria

Speaking from Los Angeles, the Desperate Housewives actress participates in the star-studded special.

NBC
Tyler Hubbard

The Florida Georgia Line singer performs from Nashville. 

NBC
Rosie Perez

The Flight Attendant star is all smiles during Celebrating America

NBC
Luis Fonsi

The Latin pop star is joined by Ozuna and DJ Cassidy for a performance of "Despacito."

NBC
Vice President Kamala Harris

The newly sworn in vice president addresses the nation in a moving speech

NBC
Anthony Rapp

The actor joins a group of fellow Broadway stars for a remote performance. 

NBC
Ant Clemons

The rising star joins J.T. for a remote performance of their new song.

NBC
Lin-Manuel Miranda

The Hamilton star recites a poem. 

NBC
Chandra Wilson

The Grey's Anatomy star shares remarks from home. 

NBC
Yo-Yo Ma

The cello artist performs "Amazing Grace."

NBC
Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl and the Foo Fighters sing "Times Like These" in honor of his mother and more teachers across America.

NBC
Jon Bon Jovi

The singer joins from New Jersey to sing "Here Comes the Sun."

NBC
Bruce Springsteen

Singing from the steps of the Washington Monument, Bruce performs his song "Land of Hope & Dreams."

NBC
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

The basketball stars joins to read a part of former President Abraham Lincoln's second inaugural address.

