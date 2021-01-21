Becca Kufrin Reveals the Exact Moment She Knew Her Relationship With Garrett Yrigoyen Was Over

Becca Kufrin had to take a long look at how her values aligned with then-fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen before the two decided to go their separate ways in August 2020, the reality star told Insider in a new interview.
Becca, who was the lead on The Bachelorette in 2018, got engaged to the medical sales rep on the show, despite controversy over Garrett liking offensive posts that were transphobic, homophobic and promoted conspiracy theories about school shootings.
In 2020, following worldwide Black Lives Matter protests ignited by the murder of George Floyd by a police officer, Garrett's social media presence once drew criticism when he shared pro-police posts on his Instagram page. Becca told Insider that during this time, she and Garrett were having "different types of conversations that we weren't necessarily having before." Ultimately, it led to Becca asking herself tough questions about their future.
"I was like...what's important to me? What's important to him?" she explained to the outlet. "Are we going to be able to make a lasting relationship for a lifetime off of our differences?"
She added that she also considered what it would mean to have children with someone who differed from her in key ways.
"What kinds of conversations do we want to be having with those children?" she continued. "Can I still stay in this relationship and live with myself and feel that it's the right decision for me and my future children?"
Becca, who is currently single, said that if she had to do The Bachelorette over again, she would start by asking the men one question. She told the outlet, "If I was the Bachelorette again, the second I walked into the house after meeting everyone I would say, 'Who did you vote for and why? Let's talk about it.'"
"There's no way in hell they'd show that conversation," Becca added. "But for me, especially living through this past year, it would be so important to me."
While The Bachelor franchise is notorious for being apolitical, Becca and Rachel Lindsay, her co-host on the podcast Bachelor Happy Hour, have discussed the Black Lives Matter movement, with Rachel calling out Garrett's posts as being insensitive and tone deaf.
Looking ahead, Becca said she has higher expectations for a partner: "I've just really reined in what's simply acceptable to me and what's not."