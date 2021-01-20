Mindy Kaling's 3-Year-Old Daughter Has the Sweetest Reaction to Kamala Harris' Swearing In

Mindy Kaling is celebrating Inauguration Day with her daughter Katherine.
On Wednesday, Jan. 20, The Office alum took to social media to share a rare photo of her 3-year-old girl watching Vice President Kamala Harris on TV as she was officially sworn in ahead of President Joe Biden. Alongside a picture of Kit witnessing the history-making moment, the 41-year-old actress wrote, "She said. 'Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.' Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone."
Kaling, who is also mom to son Spencer, previously opened up about voting in honor of her daughter. "I want her to grow up with leaders who think and speak with integrity. Who show that measured and thoughtful responses are not a sign of weakness," she wrote in an October Instagram post. "I want her to see that her elected leaders can be the children of immigrants, as her mom is. But most importantly, I want her to see a President and Vice President whose capacity for empathy is their greatest quality. @joebiden @kamalaharris."
After the election results were announced on Nov. 7, Kaling took to Instagram to share her tearful reaction. Alongside photos of Harris—the first female, first Black and first Indian-American vice president—she wrote, "Crying and holding my daughter, 'look baby, she looks like us.'"
In her victory speech on Nov. 7, Harris acknowledged the history-making moment, noting, "While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last."
"Because every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities, and to the children of our country, regardless of your gender, our country has sent you a clear message, dream with ambition," she said. "Lead with conviction, and see yourselves in a way that others may not simply because they've never seen it before, but know that we will applaud you every step of the way."
After both Harris and Biden were officially sworn into office on Wednesday, the president addressed the nation as he delivered his inauguration speech.
"We've come so far, but we still have far to go," Biden said. "We'll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. Much to repair, much to restore, much to build and much to gain."