President Joe Biden's Sweet Message To Dr. Jill Biden Will Make You Believe In True Love

A meaningful message.

Less than an hour before Joe Biden was officially sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday, Jan. 20, the politician made sure to send a heartfelt message to his wife, now First Lady, Dr. Jill Biden.

Taking to both Instagram and Twitter, Joe shared a sweet video of him and Jill grasping each other's hands before attending Tuesday's COVID-19 memorial at Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. The caption read, "I love you, Jilly, and I couldn't be more grateful to have you with me on the journey ahead."

Jill has, indeed, been by her husband's side for the duration of his lengthy political career. In addition to supporting Joe, she's also taken on active campaigning roles, constantly delivering speeches and attending important events on top of her job as an educator. As Second Lady from 2008 to 2016, Jill embraced wide-ranging advocacy work, too.