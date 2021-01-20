A New Dawn, a New Day: President Joe Biden Sends Message of Unity and Hope in His Inauguration Speech

Let the healing begin.

So was the gist of President Joe Biden's 21-minute inauguration speech—and of his entire campaign really. The theme extended into the two months he's spent preparing to hit the ground leading on day one, putting the pieces of his administration together like an intricate puzzle as the tumultuous Trump era came to a close.

Calling it "America's day" and promising the nation that his "whole soul is in it," Biden takes office with a full plate of unprecedented crises, plus seconds and leftovers, including the still-raging coronavirus pandemic that led to his inauguration being a stripped-down celebration for about 1,000 guests and a socially distanced audience, the first time a new president has delivered his inaugural address to a sea of face masks.

But tradition still carried the day amid the snow flurries, with Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, now the 46th president and first lady of the United States, and second couple Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff treated to the reverential protocol the moment still demanded, made all the more poignant by the violence that struck the Capitol just two weeks ago.