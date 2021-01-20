A New Dawn, a New Day: President Joe Biden Sends Message of Unity and Hope in His Inauguration Speech

Let the healing begin.
So was the gist of President Joe Biden's 21-minute inauguration speech—and of his entire campaign really. The theme extended into the two months he's spent preparing to hit the ground leading on day one, putting the pieces of his administration together like an intricate puzzle as the tumultuous Trump era came to a close.
Calling it "America's day" and promising the nation that his "whole soul is in it," Biden takes office with a full plate of unprecedented crises, plus seconds and leftovers, including the still-raging coronavirus pandemic that led to his inauguration being a stripped-down celebration for about 1,000 guests and a socially distanced audience, the first time a new president has delivered his inaugural address to a sea of face masks.
But tradition still carried the day amid the snow flurries, with Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, now the 46th president and first lady of the United States, and second couple Vice President Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff treated to the reverential protocol the moment still demanded, made all the more poignant by the violence that struck the Capitol just two weeks ago.
"We learned again that democracy is precious, democracy is fragile—and at this hour, my friends, democracy has prevailed," Biden said, to resounding applause.
While he ticked off the overwhelming list of issues simultaneously plaguing the country, from the pandemic and economic devastation to racial strife and the looming threat of climate devastation, to the ever-increasing scourge of disinformation that at times makes it feel as if it's divided us beyond repair, Biden delivered a message of hope, assuring that if anyone is up to the task, we the people are.
So long as the people come together—which, he acknowledged, will be no small task.
Noting that America has to be "restless, bold, optimistic," Biden said, we can "set our sights on a nation we know we can be and we know we must be."
"This is a great nation," Biden continued, adding the touching reminder that "we're good people."
"We've come so far, but we still have far to go," he said, his voice swelling and quieting in a rolling pattern of exclamation and heartfelt assurance. "We'll press forward with speed and urgency, for we have much to do in this winter of peril and significant possibilities. Much to repair, much to restore, much to build and much to gain."
The Bidens traveled to Washington, D.C., from their home state of Delaware yesterday, presiding over a vigil at the Lincoln Memorial last night for the roughly 400,000 people who've died of COVID-19. Today began with the incoming president and vice president attending Mass at St. Matthew's Cathedral before heading to the Capitol.
Following Lady Gaga's rendition of the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez encouraging one and all to "get loud" amid her medley of "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful," Biden was sworn in by Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts. Justice Sonia Sotomayor did the honors for Harris, who became the first woman and person of color to become vice president of the United States.
Promising to be a president for all Americans—"all," he emphasized twice—Biden said that restoring the soul and securing the future of America "requires so much more than words. [It] requires the most elusive of all things in a democracy—unity."
Invoking Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, who when he signed the Emancipation Proclamation declared his whole soul to be in it, Biden insisted, "My whole soul is in it today on this January day, my whole soul is in this. Bringing America together, uniting our people, uniting our nation. And I ask every American to join me in this cause."
More to come...