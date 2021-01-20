Only Jennifer Lopez Could Perfectly Remix "America the Beautiful" With "Let’s Get Loud"

Watch : Exclusive: J.Lo to Perform at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Let's get loud!

Jennifer Lopez delivered an inspiring performance to help usher in the nation's 46th president Joe Biden and the very first female vice president (and first VP of color) Kamala Harris at the 2021 presidential inauguration on Jan. 20.

Wearing a chic, all-white ensemble, J. Lo performed "This Land Is Your Land" and "America the Beautiful." And the superstar surprised many when she unexpectedly mashed up the latter song with her 1999 hit "Let's Get Loud" for a brief moment.

And before finishing her performance, Lopez, 51, stopped to say in Spanish, "One nation, with liberty and justice for all."

E! News exclusively announced that Lopez would be joining the historic event's star-studded lineup. Minutes before J. Lo took the stage, Lady Gaga performed the National Anthem and Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi and R&B singer Ant Clemons are all set to perform tonight during "Celebrating America," a live 90-minute prime-time special hosted by Tom Hanks.