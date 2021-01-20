How President Joe Biden's Grandchildren Honored Beau Biden at the 2021 Inauguration

President Joe Biden's family is honoring the late Beau Biden during the 2021 Presidential Inauguration.
Before the festivities kicked off in Washington, D.C., the president's children and grandchildren were introduced at the U.S. Capitol to the sound of the marine band playing John Philips Sousa's march, which is appropriately titled "The Beau Ideal."
It's just one of the ways the Biden family is paying tribute to Beau, who passed away in 2015 from a battle with brain cancer, during this historic week.
On Tuesday's edition of Today, First Daughter Ashley Biden sat down with Jenna Bush Hager and reflected on her late half-brother. "He was 46 when he passed," Ashley shared. "Dad will be the 46th president."
She continued, "I know Beauie will be there with us. He's so proud. He's so, so proud. He's so proud of Dad."
And just one day before being sworn in as the president of the United States, Joe delivered a speech in Delaware where he became emotional when discussing his family.
"Delaware will be written on my heart," the former Delaware Senator shared. "You've been there for us in the good and the bad. You never walked away. And I am proud, proud, proud to be a son of Delaware. And I am even more proud to be standing here doing this from the Major Beau Biden facility. Ladies and gentlemen, I only have one regret. He's not here. Because we should be introducing him as president."
Although this year's inauguration will have fewer attendance because of the coronavirus pandemic and safety concerns, D.C.'s tradition kicked off on Wednesday, Jan. 20 with the president and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden attending church at The Cathedral of St. Matthew.
And in between a variety of speeches and special guests, both Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lopez will perform as the president aimed to have an overall theme of "America United."
"It's a new day in America," Joe proclaimed on social media. "Today, we begin anew."
(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family)