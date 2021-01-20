Michelle Obama, Chrissy Teigen and More Celebrate Inauguration Day 2021

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are ushering in a new era to the White House.
As the president and vice president were sworn into office on Wednesday, Jan. 20, many celebrities took to social media to congratulate them. In fact, many stars are also in the nation's capital for Inauguration Day. Lady Gaga had the honor of singing the national anthem at the ceremony, while Jennifer Lopez performed "America the Beautiful."
Later on in the day, a star-studded lineup of artists are set to appear on the Celebrating America special, including Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, John Legend, Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, the Foo Fighters and Bruce Springsteen. The 90-minute program, hosted by Tom Hanks, will also feature Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria.
The president and vice president are also expected to speak during the event, which will air live across all major networks at 8:30 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday.
As Inauguration Day continues, let's take a look at all of the celebs speaking out in celebration of Biden and Harris.
Shona Rhimes: This is happening, women. #KamalaHarris
Chrissy Teigen: !!! It's happening
Arnold Schwarzenegger: I'm rooting for you @JoeBiden. Your success is the country's success.
Michelle Obama: Today is the day. After a disturbing era of chaos and division, we are entering the next chapter of American leadership with the inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. Right now, I'm feeling more than just relief at putting the past four years behind us. I'm feeling genuinely hopeful for what's to come.
Lady Gaga: I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans. A day for love, not hatred. A day for acceptance not fear. A day for dreaming of our future joy as a country. A dream that is non-violent, a dream that provides safety for our souls. Love, from the Capitol
Jennifer Lopez: Alongside a video with the National Guard, Lopez wrote, "What an honor to spend a few moments with these brave men and women. Thank you for your service and sacrifice. I honor you today and everyday. Tomorrow I sing for you and all Americans."
Jamie Lee Curtis: Well HERE WE ARE. A time for healing. A time of compassion. A time for US ALL! Wearing my pearls from my godparents so many years ago. Honoring this moment for WOMEN! @joebiden @kamalaharris in tea towel @dearsirmadam
Diane Kruger: Please don't f--k this up [rainbow emoji] We need you
Hilarie Burton: Wearing these lil baby pearls, knowing that one day I'll give them to our daughter. She'll only ever know a world where women can hold the highest offices. I'll tell her that I cried today. I'll tell her to fight like hell. I'll tell her to care deeply. And my son, who is sitting next to me, is older right now. So I won't have to tell him anything. He'll remember for himself. I adore my young man who understands the the importance of equality. Our kids are watching. Today is a good day. #madamevicepresident @kamalaharris