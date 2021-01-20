Chrissy Teigen Responds to Criticism for Attending 2021 Inauguration as Americans Are Asked to Stay Home

Watch : Exclusive: J.Lo to Perform at Joe Biden & Kamala Harris' Inauguration

Chrissy Teigen is not feeling deterred by the backlash to her attending the 2021 presidential inauguration for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

The 35-year-old model posted photos and video to social media on Jan. 19 of her family traveling to Washington, D.C. to support husband John Legend, who is performing at the historic event on Jan. 20. This led a number of users on both sides of the political aisle to criticize the fact that Hollywood stars such as Chrissy are allowed to attend when most other Americans are being asked to stay home amid the ongoing pandemic and heightened security.

One individual questioned why John's "whole family" is able to attend the virtual celebration "when literally no one can move about the city."

Chrissy replied, "for f--ks sake why are you guys always always mad at me, all I wanna do is make you happy or at least leave you with a neutral feeling of indifference."