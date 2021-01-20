Kylie Jenner Flaunts Her Figure in Tiny Bikini During "Dreamy" Mexico Getaway

Watch : Kylie Jenner Dragged on Twitter After Mansion Tour

Kylie Jenner is looking peachy on her trip to Mexico.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality star shared a series of sexy photos of herself wearing a bikini to her Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 19, giving fans a look at her "dreamy" getaway south of the border.

A source tells E! News Kylie and her crew recently traveled to Mexico.

She captioned a set of three photos with the Mexican nursery rhyme, "Sol Solecito Caliéntame un Poquito," which roughly translates to "sun, little sun, warm me up a little bit."

Another two pics were simply captioned, "Dreamy."

Big sister Kendall Jenner joined her on the vacation to the lavish house on the coast of Mexico. The model shared photos of the villa's white walls and sea views to her Instagram Story, as well as a picture Kylie took of her watching the sunset.

This is the Jenner sister's second trip together in recent weeks.

To celebrate the end of 2020, Kendall, Kylie, Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble traveled to the snowy mountains of Aspen, Colo., where they rang in the New Year by riding the slopes and doing a bit of shopping.