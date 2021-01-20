Teen Mom's Javi Marroquin Speaks Out After Lauren Comeau Accuses Him of Cheating With Kailyn Lowry

Watch : "Teen Mom" Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Baby No. 4

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are done, but the Teen Mom 2 star is denying it had anything to do with his ex-wife Kailyn Lowry.

Javi told InTouch on Tuesday, Jan. 19, "While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false." He added, "My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself."

Lauren and Javi welcomed their son Eli in 2018 and got engaged in June 2019. He also shares 7-year-old son Lincoln with Kailyn.

Earlier in the day, Lauren posted an Instagram video accusing her fiancé of cheating on her with Kailyn, though she's since deleted the clip.

"I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they've just been waiting for this to happen," Lauren said through tears, according to the outlet.