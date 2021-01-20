Wendy Williams Slams Her Brother After He Accuses Her Of Skipping Their Mother's Funeral

Wendy Williams' family feud has become a hot topic.
The daytime talk show tearfully opened up about her late mother's funeral after her brother, Tommy Williams, claimed she didn't attend the service in order to spend time with her ex-husband, Kevin Hunter.
It's an accusation the 56-year-old star said is outrageously false when discussing her family drama on The Wendy Williams Show on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
"Tommy, you know I was at mommy's service and you know she looked beautiful in her casket," Wendy shared, later alleging that her brother got into a brawl at the memorial service. "And you know that you fist fought a loving member of our family...half your age. You started a fight over an open casket with mother right there, and thank God we were at a civilized funeral home, and the men of the funeral home blocked so mommy wouldn't fall out and there'd be a catastrophe. You should know better at 53."
Wendy noted that her mother, Shirley Williams, who passed away last November, "wore a gorgeous cheetah print dress" from Neiman Marcus. She also shared that her mom had "the right lipstick in a particular pink she wanted."
The talk show host also addressed her brother's comments about her ex-husband, saying he attended the memorial service because he was invited. "For all of you all who wonder why I said... I appreciate my ex-husband more than I can appreciate my brother," she explained, "it's because my ex-husband was invited to be there."
Wendy actually spoke highly of her ex, which comes a year after they finalized their divorce following two decades of marriage. Before separating, it was rumored Kevin fathered a child with his alleged mistress.
However, it appears Wendy and Kevin have since set their differences aside because she claimed he "separated my brother and this young family member" who were allegedly fighting at the funeral.
"I know it's not my place, by the way, he smelled very good," the New Jersey native admitted about Kevin, before confirming, "No, we're not getting back together."
Wendy recalled a conversation she had with her son, Kevin Hunter Jr., after the ordeal and explained why she went out to eat with her ex following the service.
"I said to Kev [Jr.] 'Your dad is really something else. I don't want to guide you or lead you into thinking that we're [getting back together]," she shared. "We found it in our hearts not to forgive, but to move on in the name of the service."
"And, my son said yeah and that's why we went out to eat after—the three of us," she continued. "We were listening to music in the car and we [went] to a random place to eat that had good food that we all liked."
Tearing up, she added, "And that is all I'm going to say about that situation."
News of Wendy and her brother's feud spread online after Tommy posted a 30-minute video to YouTube on Monday, Jan. 16, alleging she skipped out on the event.
"My mother always said stand by your family and your sisters," Tommy expressed in the clip. "But what makes somebody not go to their mother's funeral? I don't understand not giving a salute to the one person who was always there and showed you support."
"I don't understand how a person cannot go to a funeral and hold up the one person or the family member that you do have, the parent that you do have left, and just move on," he continued, "Keep it moving. I don't understand how to keep loving somebody who could cause that type of pain."
Tommy later clarified that Wendy attended their mother's wake, but not the funeral. And in a separate six-minute Instagram video, he said he spoke to their father about the situation, claiming their dad was "very upset" and "disappointed."
However, the host addressed her brother's claims on The Wendy Williams Show that same day, saying, "Tommy, all you are is my brother. You better stop talking the way you're talking because now it's dripping into my comment page."
"You don't want me to start pegging you to be the person that you are," she added, "with full-blown receipts. I could fill the audience with receipts."