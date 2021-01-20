Clare Crawley Is "Completely Devastated" After Dale Moss Broke Up With Her

Watch : "Bachelorette" Stars Clare Crawley & Dale Moss Split

Alexa, play "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo.

A source tells E! News that Clare Crawley is heartbroken by Dale Moss' decision to end their brief relationship. As the insider puts it, "She's trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated."

The insider shares that Dale officially "broke it off" with Clare after realizing he wasn't ready for the level of commitment she was asking for.

"Clare and Dale were taking time apart and we're working it out, but it led to a definite split," the source explains. "Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."

The insider also adds that Dale "didn't feel right" about the direction their relationship was going and he "had to follow his heart."

"They are in different places in life right now," the source says.