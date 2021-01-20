Clare Crawley Is "Completely Devastated" After Dale Moss Broke Up With Her

Alexa, play "drivers license" by Olivia Rodrigo.
A source tells E! News that Clare Crawley is heartbroken by Dale Moss' decision to end their brief relationship. As the insider puts it, "She's trying to focus on herself right now but is completely devastated."
The insider shares that Dale officially "broke it off" with Clare after realizing he wasn't ready for the level of commitment she was asking for.
"Clare and Dale were taking time apart and we're working it out, but it led to a definite split," the source explains. "Dale felt that he is not ready for marriage and was not ready to move to Sacramento for Clare. They were making a lot of plans that Dale could not commit to."
The insider also adds that Dale "didn't feel right" about the direction their relationship was going and he "had to follow his heart."
"They are in different places in life right now," the source says.
While Clare herself is broken hearted by the split, the source says those around her "feel it's for the best at this point." The insider explains, "Many of Clare's friends were always skeptical of the relationship and Dale's intentions."
Even so, the source reveals Clare has not given up on a future with Dale just yet. The source says, "She wanted this relationship to work and has hopes they can rekindle in the future."
As for Dale, his friends saw this split coming the source says, as he's "always been very independent."
Dale confirmed that he and Clare had broken up hours after E! News exclusively revealed they were "taking time apart."
"I wanted share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Jan. 19. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."
Clare, who remains in Sacramento with her mother, has not yet addressed the split.