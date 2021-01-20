Ben & AnaDolly PartonJessica & JustinBridgertonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Why the Sol de Janeiro Products Have the Most Addicting Scent Out There

It's really that good.

By Carolin Lehmann Jan 20, 2021 2:15 AMTags
You know when you feel like something would totally be a compliment magnet if only social distancing weren't a thing? Well, that's 110% how I feel about the original Sol de Janeiro fragrance. 

Between the pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla notes (which are magically never cloying), I practically want to eat my Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. Which has brought me to the conclusion that the Sol de Janeiro hype is in fact real, and also totally justified. 

 

A Nail Biter's Review of the Kiss Gel Fantasy Nails

Once you get past spending $45 on a body cream, I regret to inform you that you will never want to use anything else. After trying the bestselling Brazilian Bum Bum Cream, you'll want the Sol de Janeiro perfume, the lip butter and practically everything else the line has to offer in the Cheirosa '62 fragrance as well. 

But don't just take my word for it. The addicting Cheirosa '62 scent has thousands of rave reviews, which likely have piqued your interest in the past. So take this as your sign to finally bite the bullet and try three of my favorite Sol de Janeiro products below. 

So what's next on my list? Trying out the new Sol de Janeiro Triple Brazilian Butter Hair Repair Treatment in, you guessed it, the Cheirosa '62 scent.

Brazilian Bum Bum Cream

This body cream positively melts into your skin and doesn't feel sticky. Its scent lingers throughout the day and it employs guaraná extract to tighten your skin.

$45
Sol de Janeiro
$45
Dermstore

Brazilian Kiss Cupuaçu Lip Butter

This oversize lip butter leaves your lips feeling incredibly soft and smells good enough to eat. Fun fact: You can also use it to moisturize your cuticles and elbows, or apply it to the high planes of the face for a naturally highlighted look.

$18
Sol de Janeiro
$18
Sephora

SOL Cheirosa ‘62

I love layering this eau de parfum with my Brazilian Bum Bum Cream. It's the perfect summer scent (or year-round scent, if you live in LA like me).

$78
Sol de Janeiro
$78
Sephora

Up next, why it's so much easier to get my fruits and vegetables in with Daily Harvest.

