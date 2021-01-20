Gigi Gorgeous' Spouse Nats Getty Comes Out as Transgender and Non-Binary

Nats Getty's next chapter begins now.

On Tuesday, Jan. 19, the socialite and LGBTQ+ rights activist came out as transgender and non-binary. In a heartfelt statement shared to Instagram, the spouse of YouTube star Gigi Gorgeous described the announcement as "very emotional and exciting."

"I am transgender, non-binary," Nats shared alongside an image of the couple. "I have spent my entire life not in sync with the body I was born with and confined by an outwardly appearance that did not match my mind or soul. It wasn't until recently that I was even comfortable admitting this to myself, once I was able to look inward and truly reflect on my authentic self."

The 28-year-old continued, "So I decided to start my physical transition and get top surgery. This surgery is something I have wanted for years and I can't believe I will finally have the chest I have always dreamed of. I know it's a privilege that I'm even able to move forward with this when for many it's an impossible option due to their circumstance."