Meghan Markle's Father Thomas Makes Bombshell Claims About That Leaked Letter

Thomas Markle has revealed his motivations for leaking the letter Meghan Markle wrote to him in August 2018.

In a witness statement obtained by E! News on Jan. 19, Thomas told the U.K. High Court that he released Meghan's handwritten letter to The Daily Mail, because he felt that he was being "vilified" by a People article describing his relationship with the Duchess. His statement reads, "When I read the article 'The Truth About Meghan' in People magazine I was shocked by what it said about me. It was a total lie. It misrepresented the tone and content of the letter Meg had written me in August 2018 quickly decided I wanted to correct that misrepresentation."

He claims he believed Meghan "authorized" five of her friends to speak to People about their relationship and the letter she had written to him.

Thomas adds that the article suggested Meghan "loved me and that she wanted to repair our relationship." However, he says he perceived the letter "was a criticism" of himself, adding, "It actually signalled the end of our relationship, not a reconciliation."