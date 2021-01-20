10 Things You Didn't Know About Rob Lowe—By Rob Lowe

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
Rob Lowe is a true Hollywood fixture.
Since bursting onto the scene in the early '80s as a member of the vaunted Brat Pack, starring in classic films like The Outsiders and St. Elmo's Fire, the actor has seemingly done it all.
TV? With hits like The West Wing, Parks and Recreation and, currently, 9-1-1: Lone Star under his belt, check. Reality? After investigating urban legends alongside sons Matthew and Jon Owen on A&E's The Lowe Files in 2017, check. Author? With the publication of Stories I Only Tell My Friends in 2011 and Love Life in 2014, check. Spokesman? As the first male face of Atkins since signing on in 2018, after spending 20 years on the low-carb diet, check. Sing with Snow White at the Oscars? Uh, check. (The year was 1989 and the infamous moment sure was something.)
As you'll soon find out, even though he's been in our lives for all these years, there's still quite a bit to learn about the star.
Get to know Lowe a little bit better, in his own words, as he takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. The first job I ever had was as a paper boy in a very rough neighborhood of Dayton, Ohio. When I would go around to collect money, people would shut the door in my face. I learned that sometimes a job doesn't actually get you paid. My worst experience at a job happened on a job that I loved. I was a projectionist in the Malibu cinema. I was more interested in one of the girls that worked there and got distracted and put the reels of the movie on in the wrong order. There was a riot in the theater as people demanded their money back and I was fired immediately. I was 15.
2. If I could eat only one snack for the rest of my life, it is without a doubt my Atkins Chocolate Peanut Butter bar. It tastes like a yummy dessert, but it's low on sugar and a great way to not completely fall off of my healthy way of eating.
3. My favorite style icons are the timeless ones that look as good today as they did in their prime. Cary Grant. Steve McQueen. JFK. Although there is a part of me that secretly wants to look a little bit like Mick Jagger. Particularly in his football pants and Capezio ballet shoes phase.
4. My perfect day off would be sleeping in late, waking up and going surfing, coming home, hanging out with the family and the dogs, then maybe a quick nine holes of golf before sunset, a big family dinner and ending the day watching a big sports championship game outside by the fire.
5. The three items I cannot live without are my sunglasses (blue eyes and bright sun are not a good combination), my Atkins protein shakes (chocolate banana is my fave, it keeps me from starving to death at work) and my standup paddle board.
6. The city in the world that best represents me is Paris. Pretty on the outside, old on the inside.
7. If I could switch places with any athlete for a day, it would probably be Tiger Woods. He's the greatest golfer who ever lived, got nothing to prove, but is still capable of going out and winning on every given day. He's the baddest man on the planet in his world.
8. I bought the MyPillow off of TV. I thought it was going to change my life. It didn't.
9. The TV show I could re-watch forever is 30 Rock. It was great then, it's even better now. Tina Fey is an absolute genius, and so is Alec Baldwin.
10. My favorite outfit I've ever worn was my professional-grade Sasquatch costume that I borrowed from the studio to try to scare my kids on a camping trip.
