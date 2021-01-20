Ben & AnaDolly PartonJessica & JustinBridgertonKardashiansPhotosVideos
Exclusive

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart’s Bri Stauss and Chris Watson Break Up

E! News has exclusively learned the winners of The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, Bri Stauss and Chris Watson, have broken up after about one year together.

Watch: What Are "Bachelor" Star Matt James' Deal Breakers & Rose Takers?

Bri Stauss and Chris Watson are listening to their hearts—and they've realized it's time to move on.

E! News has exclusively learned the winning couple from The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart has decided to split after about one year of dating. 

In a joint statement to E! News, Bri and Chris said, "With deep admiration and respect for one another, we have decided to end our relationship and go our separate ways. We will always look back on our journey with deep fondness, and will continue to support each other both personally and professionally."

The pair indicated they might continue to record songs together. "We look forward to sharing more updates with you all as we navigate our future making music together. Thank you all for your love, support and privacy," they said.

Bri and Chris got together on night one of the Bachelor spinoff, which aired in April 2020. The musicians went on to release an album together, called Chris and Bri, which included five songs they wrote and five romantic covers.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart Cast Revealed

The first song they co-wrote was "I Do." The couple previously explained, "The lyrics balance the line of the intimacy of our relationship with its public nature. You can find this clearly in the lyrics, 'Fell in love on a TV screen, they don't know you like I do, I do.' Love boils down to the two people who are fighting to make the relationship work."

ABC

In December, the duo dropped another album for Christmas, titled Wrapped Under the Tree.

Bri wrote on Instagram at the time, "It's been hard. We are so proud of everything we've accomplished this year despite the circumstances and feel SO lucky we were able to do everything we've done. I hope you enjoy and that it makes your holiday a little brighter."

Chris also wrote, "In a year where everything has fallen apart, @bristauss and I have been so blessed to share our music and our story with all of you. We made this project to bring some light this Holiday season."

Craig Sjodin via Getty Images

And as 2020 came to a close, Bri reflected on her monumental year. She said on Instagram, "This year has been the best of my entire life," thanks to her experience on Listen to Your Heart

However, it appears the couple spent New Year's apart, as Chris shared beach pics of his family on social media and wrote, "Happy New Year from me and the Watson fam!"

Chris and Bri won the show after judges Rita Wilson, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Jason Tartick, Taye Diggs and Jewel chose them over contestants Jamie Gabrielle and Trevor Holmes, who also split in June 2020.

It's the second Bachelor Nation breakup this week, after Clare Crawley and Dale Moss called it quits two months after their engagement aired.

