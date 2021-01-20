Ben & AnaDolly PartonJessica & JustinBridgertonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale: Enjoy 50% Off Dermablend, Skin Gym & More

With incredible deals on cleansers, eye treatments and moisturizers, you can craft the perfect skincare routine while saving big on beloved brands!

By Emily Spain Jan 20, 2021 1:00 PM
We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we hope you do too, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're in need of a new skincare routine to help you achieve the glowing skin of your dreams, Ulta has you covered! Now through Jan. 23, enjoy incredible savings during Ulta's Love Your Skin Event. Every day, the beauty retailer will be offering new deals on popular skincare brands like Dermalogica, First Aid Beauty, Ursa Major, PMD and more!

Today's deals? Enjoy 50% off select products from Dermablend, Nurse Jamie, Dermaflash and Skin Gym! If you've been wanting to splurge on beauty tools like the best-selling Dermaplaning exfoliation device by Dermaflash, today is the day!

Keep scrolling to save big on skincare at Ulta.

This Month's Best New Beauty Products: January 2021 Edition

Dermablend Flawless Creator Liquid Foundation Drops

If you're looking for a foundation that will give you a natural glow and won't make you look cakey, look no further than these foundation drops by Dermablend. Available in over 20 shades, you're sure to find the perfect match for your skin tone.

$40
$20
Ulta

Skin Gym Jade Crystal Facial Roller

If you don't already have a facial roller, you need to add this one to your cart ASAP! Not only will this jade roller help your serums and topical skincare products penetrate deeper, they also help with toning and tightening skin.

$32
$16
Ulta

Dermaflash Luxe Dermaplaning Exfoliation & Peach Fuzz Removal Device

If you don't have time to go get a professional dermaplaning treatment, this handy device is the next best thing! The Dermaflash Luxe will remove dead skin cells, built-up debris, and peach fuzz in just one session. This beauty tool is seriously worth every penny!

$200
$100
Ulta

Nurse Jamie Uplift Facial Massaging Beauty Roller

Roll this tool back and forth around the contours of your face and watch your skin age backwards! By incorporating this tool into your daily routine, your skin will look more energized and tight thanks to the 24 massaging stones that this tiny but mighty tool has to offer.

$69
$35
Ulta

Need more shopping inspiration? Check out The Best Winter Face Serums—Ranked!

