Ben & AnaDolly PartonJessica & JustinBridgertonKardashiansPhotosVideos

How Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' Engagement Ranks Among Bachelor Nation's Shortest Romances

Dale Moss and Clare Crawley broke up two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette. See how long their romance compares to other couples.

By Mike Vulpo Jan 19, 2021 11:47 PMTags
BreakupsReality TVThe BacheloretteCouplesCelebritiesClare CrawleyBachelor Nation
Watch: Bachelor Nation Stars Who've Dated Celebrities

Clare Crawley's fairytale romance has come to an end.

After The Bachelorette star got engaged to Dale Moss in episode four of the show's 16th season, the spark officially ran out. Two months after the proposal aired, Dale set the record straight on his relationship status in an Instagram post.

"I wanted to share with you all that Clare and I have decided to go our separate ways," he wrote on Tuesday, Jan. 19. "We appreciate the love and support we've received from so many people, but this is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time. We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself—something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives. We only hope the best things for one another."

The news came hours after E! News exclusively revealed that the pair was taking time apart. And despite a few warning signs including a lack of social media posts and sightings, many in Bachelor Nation were hopeful this romance would last. After all, Clare made it clear early on in the season that Dale was her soulmate.

photos
All the Bachelor Nation Couples Whose Relationships Couldn't Survive 2020

"I am so far in love with Dale," she told Bachelorette producers prior to Dale's proposal, which was filmed in August 2020. "We have this connection where it feels like I've known him forever. It's that intangible chemistry that you just can't make up and you can't replace. It's something that is so rare to feel so connected to someone when you've only known them for such a short period of time."

Now the question is, where does this pair land in terms of longest—or shortest—relationships in Bachelor Nation history? The results may surprise you. Keep scrolling to find out more.

ABC/John Fleenor
No. 39: Peter and Madison

Welp, that was fast. 

After his mom Barb claimed their romance would never work and her son would have to "fail to succeed," Peter and Madison lasted all of two days before announcing their mutual decision to go their separate ways.

"Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us," Peter shared. "The love and respect I have for Madi will continue to endure." 

After posting her own statement, Madison, who had previously eliminated herself from the show prior to the final rose ceremony, moved on by having a game night with Selena Gomez. As for Peter, he's now dating Kelley Flanagan.

ABC
No. 38: Aaron and Helene

The franchise's first-ever engaged couple called it quits mere weeks after filming ended, with the news getting out even before the season finished airing in 2003. 

"I'll be relieved to the have the status of the relationship out there, sure," Aaron said at the time of going public with their split. "I have nothing bad to say about her and I don't want different accounts of my story turning into rumors. Do it one time on national TV, and everybody will know it's cut and dry, and what was said and what wasn't said." 

But in an interview, Helene revealed Matt broke up with her at a Starbucks.

"It felt like a bomb dropped," she recalled to People. "I said, 'I feel very deceived by you. You've told me every single day that you love me, and now this is it?"'

The former couple sat down for an ABC special, titled The Bachelor: Aaron and Helene Tell All, after the finale aired. 

ABC
No. 37: Arie and Becca

The runner-up from Emily Maynard's season of The Bachelorette provided the franchise with one of its most controversial moments five years later, when he realized he proposed to the wrong woman.

Arie ended his season engaged to Becca...only to realize shortly after his season premiered that he was in love with his initial runner-up, Lauren Burnham. So he decided to end things with Becca during what was supposed to be a "happy couple" visit in mid-January, with the show airing the brutal break-up in split-screen. Like Becca memorably said: "Are you f--king kidding me?"

Sound familiar? 

ABC
No. 36: Peter and Hannah Ann

At least he lasted a bit longer than Arie? After proposing to Hannah Ann in Australia at the end of his season, which happened in mid-November.

On the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast, Hannah Ann revealed Peter ended their relationship at the end of January with ABC's cameras present, meaning they were together for about two months before he decided to pursue Madison Prewett, who had initially decided to leave the show before the final rose ceremony. 

Refusing to let Peter off the hook, Hannah Ann called him out for not being completely honest with her, telling the pilot, "You downplayed your feelings towards Madison to where you said, 'She has left. You know what, my heart chooses you.' In the middle of a proposal, you downplayed that to where I had no idea what I was saying yes to. That is called being blindsided, Peter."

ABC
No. 35: Travis and Sarah

Another Bachelor blink-and-you'd-miss-their-entire-relationship couple that fizzled soon after cameras stopped rolling, with the couple confirming they split just one week after their finale to their season, which filmed in Paris, aired. 

"You're in Paris and you're part of this incredible experience, this fantasy world, and then suddenly you come back to Nashville, and living in the same city I think we thought was going to be a great thing," The Doctors star explained to his local newspaper in a joint interview with Sarah.

The pair, who had broken up while the season was airing, admitted keeping their romance a secret was something they struggled with, despite both living in Nashville. "You're forced to pretend you don't know someone, for essentially the last four months," adding they were afraid to breach their contracts. 

No. 34: Matt and Shayne

The franchise's trip across the bond didn't result in true love, as The Bachelor: London Calling's couple called it quits after being engaged for around two months (though rumors were swirling even before they filmed the After the Final Rose special). 

"We tried hard to make it work but we realized that we were both heading in different directions," Matt and Shayne said in a joint statement in 2008. "We truly care about each other and will remain close friends." 

(Narrator: they did not remain close friends.)

ABC
No. 33: Jesse and Jessica

Don't remember this pair? That's understandable considering they dated for just one month after the show, with the former NFL quarterback-turned-TV host choosing not to propose, but presenting Jessica with an airline ticket to visit him in New York City. 

Years later, Jesse admitted to E! News he felt pressure to end the show with someone.

"You want to make people at home happy, but at the end of the day, you have to really listen to what your heart is telling you, which can be very difficult to do," he said.  

ABC
No. 32: Bob and Estella

LOL, as if anyone was exactly shocked by this breakup, considering Bob didn't exactly seem like one of the most commitment-ready Bachelors. 

Bob broke up with Estella over the phone after just one month, and she didn't hold any punches when addressing their split in an interview. 

"He's not the person I thought he was. I don't see any reason to ever have a conversation with him," she told People, adding he was more interested in pursuing a music career than marriage. "The path that I'm taking is different from Bob's. He's a big-time star now! He's big-time, so my life doesn't compare to that." 

In his interview with the mag, Bob admitted the split was his fault, saying, "I've been pulled in so many directions, and the one that I don't think got enough of my time was our relationship. For that, I feel awful."

ABC
No. 31: Lorenzo and Jennifer

The franchise's "Italian prince" and the eighth grade teacher who received his final rose split less than three months after their season aired, with Lorenzo going on to date his runner-up Sadie Murray for a few months shortly after. 

It all made sense when Lorenzo admitted to reporters shortly after his finale aired, "I decided about two hours before the final Rose Ceremony and it was obviously a very difficult decision because I had strong feelings for both Jen and Sadie...I felt a little stronger with Jen just because I thought we had more chemistry. I was trying to find faults with both of them and it was almost impossible but I knew I had to make a decision and it was just that I felt a little closer to Jen and that's why I went with what I was feeling at the time." 

The beginning of an epic love story it was not. (If only his season, set in Rome, was as interesting as the off-screen drama.)

ABC/Nicole Kohl
No. 30: Chris and Whitney

Farmer Chris failed to grow a lasting crop after his time as the Bachelor, as he and fiancée Whitney called off their engagement after just two months. 

"Whitney Bischoff and Chris Soules have mutually and amicably decided to end their engagement," the couple said in a statement. "They part with nothing but respect and admiration for one another and will continue to be supportive friends. They wish to thank everyone who has supported them through this journey." 

Mark Wessels/ABC via Getty Images
No. 29: Brad and Emily

At least he found someone, even temporarily? 

After becoming one of the most loathed men in America when he decided not to be with either of his final two women in season 11, Brad ended his second tenure as the Bachelor four years later on one knee, proposing to the fan-favorite single mom.

But their engagement ended after just three rocky months, with Emily revealing in her 2016 book I Said Yes that Brad even tried to break up with her in an e-mail he sent to producers ahead of the After the Final Rose taping. "Sorry but things didn't work out with Emily and I. It wasn't the fairy tale I thought it would be," she claimed he wrote. 

And their split wasn't entirely shocking, as they couple released a statement after their finale aired, admitting to People magazine, "Though we are madly in love, it has been a bumpy couple of months for us and our priority right now is to focus on our relationship."

Watching their season play out proved difficult for Emily, who told the publication, "He had a tendency to say the same thing to a couple girls. So I felt less and less special. I get that it's a show. But it's still hard. You're not sure what's real and what's reality TV."

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
No. 28: Jake and Vienna

Though they were engaged for only three months, it was clearly a very tumultuous time, as as former couple infamously sat down for a joint breakup interview with Chris Harrison in 2010. And they both came away looking pretty petty and juvenile.

"What guy in America would ever want to be intimate with someone who undermines him, emasculates and doesn't respect him?" Jake asked, claiming Vienna sold stories about him to tabloids. 

Vienna then accused her former fiancé of being "a famewhore," claiming he ignored her when the cameras were no longer around. "When we were at home [it was] lonely," she said. 

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)
No. 27: Clare & Dale

Five months after getting engaged in Palm Springs, Calif., Dale confirmed on Instagram that he had broken up with Clare. "This is the healthiest decision for both of us at this time," Dale shared with his followers. "We strongly believe in leading with love and always remaining true to oneself - something our families have taught and instilled in us throughout our lives." 

Instagram
No. 26: Nick and Vanessa

Sadly, the fourth time wasn't the charm for Nick, who became the Bachelor for its 21st season after making it to the final two of The Bachelorette seasons starring Andi Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe and a fan-favorite turn on Bachelor in Paradise

After proposing to Vanessa at the end of his time as the lead, the couple announced just five months later that they were breaking up, though they tried to make it work by splitting time between Los Angeles, where Nick lived, and Montreal, Vanessa's hometown. 

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both us as we have decided to end our engagement," they told E! News in a statement at the time. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairytale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

No. 25: Andi and Josh

Consider this one of the messier breakups in the franchise's history.

Just one day after making a joint appearance during a live premiere special for Chris Soules' season of The Bachelor, Andi and Josh announced the end of their engagement after just five months. Fans were shocked and even Chris Harrison was shocked.

But the shock completely wore off by 2016 after Andi released her tell-all book, It's Not Okay: Turning Heartbreak Into Happily Never After, alleging that Josh was jealous, controlling, and called her a lot of names. On Bachelor in Paradise's third season, he shot down the allegations and recently compared her to the devil earlier this year.

ABC
No. 24: Andy and Tessa

So season 10's couple technically had two breakups as they called off their engagement but continued dating after just one month.

"When the fantasy wore off and the reality set in, we both realized we weren't ready to be engaged," Andy, whose season was subtitled Officer and a Gentleman, told In Touch Weekly. "We're taking things much slower." 

Six months later, they called it quits for good. 

ABC
No. 23: Emily and Jef

Proving opposites do attract, Southern single mom Emily chose Jef, a hipster entrepreneur before they were a dime-a-dozen in the franchise, at the end of her season, later admitting in her tell-all book that she fell for his bad boy ways.

"I wasn't bored any minute of the time we spent together," she wrote, using an example of her former fiancé stealing a pair of surfboards from a dock as an example. "The better part of my nature thought it was rude and disrespectful, but another part of me, the former Emily who had a thing for bad boys, thought it was amusing." 

After six months of drama (Facebook status updates, cryptic tweets, cheating allegations, etc.), Emily and one-F Jef were dunzo. 

At the time, Emily confirmed the split, saying in a statement, "It was a very difficult and heartbreaking decision."

ABC
No. 22: Alex and Amanda

Fun fact: The inaugural season of the entire franchise didn't end with a proposal, as Alex picked Amanda over Trista (who went on to become the first female lead) in the final rose ceremony. 

Turns out, Alex never proposed because he still had feelings for Trista, with Amanda eventually discovering this and breaking up with Alex after less than a year of dating. 

Amanda told Inside Edition she was "disappointed because I invested a lot of time in trying to make this relationship work."

As for Alex, he said, "We shared so much of our personal, romantic lives with America and everyone was so supportive and seemed to think I'd picked the right one and everything. But there came a time we had to be private."

ABC
No. 21: Andrew and Jen

The Firestone Tire heir (and let's be honest, the first Bachelor people genuinely cared about/bother remembering) and Jen lasted a solid nine months before calling off their engagement, with Jen even moving to San Francisco in an attempt to make their romance last. 

"This is a decision we made together through long and thoughtful discussion," the couple said in a statement at the time. "It is totally amicable and, though we care for each other deeply, we have come to realize that our future goals are different." 

Jen eventually went on to become the star of The Bachelorette's third season, and, in a refreshing surprise, rejected both proposals by season's end.

ABC/NICK RAY
No. 20: Ben and Courtney

Surprising no one, Ben and the villain of his season weren't even technically together at the time of their After the Final Rose special taping. "It hasn't been an easy ride," Ben said that night. "I want to apologize to her, in front of everyone, for not standing by you throughout this entire journey...I messed up in that regard...I feel I should have stayed with you the entire way instead of taking steps back and taking time apart.

Though they reconciled and said  they were "taking it slow," Ben and Courtney split for good nine months later. 

"After meeting over a year ago, we have decided to end our romantic relationship," the pair said in a joint statement. "The ups and downs weighed heavily on us both, and ultimately we started to grow apart because of the distance, time apart, and our need to focus on our respective careers."

After their breakup, Courtney was immediately linked to Ben's friend and eventual Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.

David Livingston/Getty Images
No. 19: DeAnna and Jesse

Though they had set a wedding date, Deanna called off her engagement to the professional snowboarder after six months, with Jesse breaking the news himself on the then-couple's shared web site. 

"It's our responsibility to tell you we're not together anymore," he said, before going on to reveal how DeAnna broke up with him: "'I love you, but I'm not in love with you,.' She's a great person but she wasn't willing to try anymore...That's a lot to swallow no matter who you are when you're in love and you put yourself out there."

DeAnna still managed to find love through the Bachelor franchise, as she married Stephen Stagliano, the twin brother of alum Michael Stagliano, in 2011, and the couple has welcomed two children. 

ABC/Rick Rowell
No. 18: Juan Pablo and Nikki

For arguably the most hated Bachelor of all-time, JP actually did "OK" when it came to this ranking.

Despite JP not proposing or even saying "I love you" to his final pick, the season 18 couple actually lasted almost a year, which included a stint on VH1's Couples Therapy. Alas, the distance and other factors proved to be too much to overcome. 

"It didn't end because we didn't love each other or [over] a lack of communication," Nikki told Chris Harrison during the season 19 premiere special. "It just ended because of a difference of lifestyle. There was a point we said we love each other, like in a normal relationship."

ABC/MARIO PEREZ
No. 17: Jillian and Ed

The Canadian Bachelorette's fairy tale romance ended in heartbreak when it was revealed Ed has been unfaithful during their engagement, which he basically admitted to on Bachelor Pad, saying, "I'm not an angel. There was certainly some truth to what was in the tabloids." 

The couple lasted for just under one year before calling it quits, with Jillian later admitting she was "devastated." 

ABC
No. 16: Meredith and Ian

Listen, the first season of The Bachelorette was a tough act to follow, and it proved too much for Meredith and Ian, a former investment banker, who split after almost one year of dating. While they never set a wedding date, the couple had been living together prior to their breakup. 

"Our relationship began with great expectations for a happy ending, but unfortunately things didn't work out as we had hoped," the pair said in a statement issued to Extra at the time. "What we experienced together was incredible and we are both sad to see it end. We thank you for your support."

Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images
No. 15: Ben and Lauren

Maybe it was the title of their Freeform spinoff series—Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?—that cursed them, but fans were shocked when the couple, who got engaged at the end of season 20, announced they were ending their year-long engagement in May 2017. In fact, it was the most Googled celebrity break-up that year. 

"We feel fortunate for the time we had together, and will remain friends with much love and respect for one another," a joint statement at the time read. "We wish nothing but the best for each other, and ask for your support and understanding at this time."

Still arguably one of the most popular Bachelors of all-time, Ben took the breakup especially hard, struggling to move on and breaking down during The Bachelor Winter Games. "To be honest, I'm still emotionally dealing with the loss of that relationship," he said on the show, which aired in January 2018, adding the public's interest in the split was something he struggled with. 

"When something so real to you then seems so small to everybody else—and not just friends and family, millions of people—it breaks you every day, and that's what sucks, because as much as I've moved on—and I have—it still hurts, even though we're months past it."

Since then, Ben has entered his first serious relationship, officially proposing to girlfriend, Jessica Clarke, in March 2020. Lauren, meanwhile, married country singer Chris Lane in October 2019. 

ABC/MATT KLITSCHER
No. 14: Ali and Roberto

While the couple seemed so solid that ABC was planning on televising their wedding, Ali and Roberto, who got engaged at the end of The Bachelorette's sixth season, announced their breakup after 18 months together. 

"It's not necessarily a bad thing if a couple decides to go different ways. It could be the best thing for them," she said on Love Buzz in 2017. "[About] The Bachelor and Bachelorette, people are always like, 'Oh, your relationship from The Bachelor didn't work out—it was a failed relationship.' And I said, 'Actually, I think it was the most successful relationship of my life because I learned so much about myself.'"

She added, "We actually ended up splitting ways because we weren't right for each other. You're not right for someone, and you split ways—isn't that a success? Yeah, I believe it is. What the real failure is, and the real sad thing, would be to stay with someone you're not meant for, you're not right for, and be miserable."

Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
No. 13: Colton and Cassie

Less than two years after the ex football player found love with Cassie on Season 23, the pair announced their decision to amicably split in May 2020. 

"It's been a crazy few months to say the least, Cass and I have been doing a lot of self-reflecting," he shared on Instagram. "Sometimes people are just meant to be friends - and that's okay. We both have grown immensely and been through so much together - so this isn't the end of our story, it's the start of a whole new chapter for us."

Instagram
No. 12: Becca and Garrett

Two years after Becca and Garrett fell in love on season 14 of The Bachelorette, a source told E! News the couple split.

"They are trying to keep it low-key because they are still working things out," the insider said, "but the relationship is definitely done."

 

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
No. 11: Arie and Lauren (still together)

And they lived happily ever after...after enduring one epic scandal and infamous on-camera breakup.

After proposing to Becca Kufrin at the end of his season, a conflicted Arie realized he had made a mistake and was in love with his runner-up. So he did what anyone else would do: He blindsided Becca, breaking up with her in a raw, unedited scene before asking Lauren for another chance, proposing during the After the Final Rose special. 

"I have made some bad decisions, but the best decision was running back to you. I can't imagine a life without you. You have shown me a love that is patient, a love that is kind, and I truly believe you are my soul mate," Arie told Lauren during his televised proposal. "I'm ready to face this life with you and all that comes with it. Good and bad. I love you so much."

But the drama was all worth it, as the couple officially became Mr. and Mrs. Luyendyk in January 2019 and welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alessi, in May 2019.

Grizz Lee
No. 10: Rachel and Bryan (still together)

 In August 2019, Rachel and Bryan made their love official, getting married in a lavish destination wedding in Mexico.

"My journey with Bryan has been surreal, in the sense that I never, coming onto the show, thought I would meet a Bryan," the Dallas attorney-turned-host previously told E! News. "When I met him I just thought 'Oh, he's cute.' We had this banter. But then just hearing, 'Oh, I'm 37 and I have a career,' and I'm like, 'Wait, no, guys like you aren't supposed to come on this season.' So, it's just been a really beautiful surprise."

The couple currently lives in Miami and both host their own successful podcasts, in addition to Rachel's ESPN Radio gig and correspondent work and Bryan's career as a chiropractor. 

photos
View More Photos From The Bachelor Relationships Ranked From Shortest to Longest

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Bachelorette's Clare Crawley, Dale Moss Are "Taking Time Apart"

2
Exclusive

Bachelor Nation’s Bri Stauss and Chris Watson Break Up

3

How Clare and Dale’s Engagement Ranks Among Bachelor Nation Romances

4
Breaking

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Break Up

5

Ana de Armas Debuts Dramatic Haircut After Ben Affleck Breakup

Latest News

Exclusive

Bachelor Nation’s Bri Stauss and Chris Watson Break Up

How Clare and Dale’s Engagement Ranks Among Bachelor Nation Romances

Lady Gaga Calls for a "Day of Peace" Ahead of Joe Biden's Inauguration

Josh Duhamel Might Replace Armie Hammer in Shotgun Wedding Film

Spencer Pratt Updates Fans on His Relationship With Sister Stephanie

Breaking

The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Break Up

Bachelor's Sarah Raises Eyebrows With Resurfaced G-Eazy Photos