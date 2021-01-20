The Funniest Moments From the Celebrity Game Face Finale

That's a wrap on season one of Celebrity Game Face!
While we'll definitely miss seeing Kevin Hart on our screens every Tuesday, the E! show host and executive producer made sure that tonight's all-new episode—which included contestants Cheryl Hines and Kyra Kennedy, Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton and Thomas and Jenny Lennon—ended the season on a high note.
How? By leading not one, but two hilarious games that involved food, recruiting famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson to once again judge the hilarious "Tik Talk Dance Off" challenge (which may or may not have threatened one couple's marriage!) and, as always, throwing in one final twist that changes the whole game.
Find out who won the coveted Hart of a Champion trophy and check out the funniest moments from the Tuesday, Jan. 19 episode of Celebrity Game Face below! Then, keep scrolling to look back at some of this season's highlights.
Couple Quarreling
One game of "Pointing the Finger" was all it took to cause some infighting among the married teams!
For example, Kevin asked Adrienne and Israel who's more likely to check the other's texts, and though they both initially pointed to themselves, Israel tried to switch his answer at the last second, costing them a point. "I got confused!" he told his wife. "I'm sorry, bro. Sorry!"
"Are you also sorry 'cause you just called her 'bro?'" Thomas quipped before getting into a tiff of his own when it came time for him and Jenny to play.
The question that set things off asked who's more likely to get lost driving, and immediately, both members of the couple pointed to Jenny.
"I don't know how bad of an incident it was when you got lost, but the level of anger attached to his point," Kevin said to Jamie, laughing. "He almost punched you in the face!"
Fruit Tape Failure
"Suck It Up," a game inspired by a viral challenge that Kevin said his kids made him do, provided the contestants with a sweet treat—a roll of fruit tape—that they had to hang out of their mouths and eat without using their hands as fast as they possibly could.
Cheryl ended up dropping hers (and on carpet, nonetheless!), Adrienne finished much later than Israel did and everyone made noises that were downright horrendous. But the whole thing was, of course, hilarious.
A Twist Ending
Nobody—not even Kevin—saw this coming: Cheryl and Kyra went from being ranked dead last to winning the Hart of a Champion trophy.
They didn't gradually catch up to the other teams throughout the evening either! The mother-stepdaughter duo was in third place going into the very last challenge, however, because it was a big one worth 25 points, they were able to come out on top.
"I have never seen a comeback like this," Kevin said, awestruck. "They pulled off the unthinkable!"
See more funny season one Celebrity Game Face moments below.
Find more funny shows on Peacock.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)