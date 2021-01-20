The Funniest Moments From the Celebrity Game Face Finale

Watch : Cheryl Hines Plays Movie-Themed Chubby Bunny

That's a wrap on season one of Celebrity Game Face!

While we'll definitely miss seeing Kevin Hart on our screens every Tuesday, the E! show host and executive producer made sure that tonight's all-new episode—which included contestants Cheryl Hines and Kyra Kennedy, Adrienne Bailon and Israel Houghton and Thomas and Jenny Lennon—ended the season on a high note.

How? By leading not one, but two hilarious games that involved food, recruiting famed choreographer Laurieann Gibson to once again judge the hilarious "Tik Talk Dance Off" challenge (which may or may not have threatened one couple's marriage!) and, as always, throwing in one final twist that changes the whole game.

Find out who won the coveted Hart of a Champion trophy and check out the funniest moments from the Tuesday, Jan. 19 episode of Celebrity Game Face below! Then, keep scrolling to look back at some of this season's highlights.