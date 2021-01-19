Spencer Pratt Gives an Update on His Relationship With Sister Stephanie

Watch : Whitney Port Calls Spencer Pratt's Family Drama "Really Intense"

When it comes to Spencer Pratt and Stephanie Pratt, it's as if time has stood still.

It's no secret the reality star siblings, who rose to fame on The Hills in the 2000s, have far from a harmonious history. As fans likely recall, as recently as 2019, Stephanie referred to her older brother and his wife, Heidi Montag, as "the most toxic people I've ever met."

Now, with filming underway for the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings, Spencer, once again, confirmed in a recent interview on Heather McDonald's Juicy Scoop podcast that Stephanie will not be returning, something she told a fan herself back in July 2019. Plus, there was that very candid Instagram post she penned at the time. "I'm drained from this year," she wrote. "So happy to be back home in London, where evil siblings don't exist..."

More than a year later, how exactly are the rival siblings? According to Spencer, they are as they've always been—without much of a relationship. "The Hills and the media and Stephanie and her podcast made it into this dramatic thing," he told Heather. "We were never like best friends and chatty or whatever."