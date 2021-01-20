Ben & AnaDolly PartonJessica & JustinBridgertonKardashiansPhotosVideos

Miska Mouska Mickey Mouse! The Disney x Casetify Collab is Here

From iPhone and AirPod cases to UV sanitizers and watch bands, you can carry a bit of Disney magic with you wherever you go!

Calling all mouseketeers!

Casetify's Mickey Mouse Club collection just dropped and we're obsessed! Disney fans can now choose from a variety of phone cases and tech accessories featuring iconic silhouettes and nostalgic designs that pay homage to everyone's favorite mouse.

From iPhone and AirPod cases to UV sanitizers and watch bands to wireless chargers, you can carry a bit of Disney magic with you wherever you go!

"We are thrilled to partner with one of the world's most beloved companies, channeling both CASETiFY and Disney's shared passion for creativity and imagination in this new collection," said CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng. "Inviting Disney to join our community calls for a major celebration, and we can't wait to reveal our modern take on classic Disney icons."

What are you waiting for? Head over to Casetify.com to shop what might be the happiest collection on Earth!

