Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey Turn Up the Heat in St. Barts

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey soaked up the sun in St. Barts this weekend. To see photos from their getaway, scroll on.

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey are enjoying a romantic getaway in St. Barts.

Over the weekend, the 33-year-old Black Panther actor and the 24-year-old model were spotted soaking up the sun on a yacht. From riding jet skis and boarding to lounging and enjoying some drinks, the couple did it all. They also weren't afraid to pack on the PDA and were photographed cuddling on a paddleboard.

Harvey shared a few snaps from their vacation on Instagram Stories, including a mirror selfie of the duo.

This isn't their only recent trip. Just before Thanksgiving, the Creed star and the actress were spotted traveling to her home state of Georgia. They then rang in the New Year in Utah, where they appeared to do some snowboarding.

And while Jordan and Harvey were sparking romance rumors amid these travels, they didn't' make their relationship Instagram official until Jan. 10. Since then, they've continued to show their affection for each other on social media and celebrate more major milestones, like Harvey's birthday on Jan. 13.

Michael B. Jordan's Hottest Photos

To see photos from their St. Barts vacation, scroll on.

EliotPress/MEGA
Making a Splash

Steve Harvey's daughter held onto her main man as they cruised on a jet ski. 

EliotPress/MEGA
Having Some Fun

Of course, she wasn't going to let Jordan have all the fun and later took a turn steering.

EliotPress/MEGA
Packing on the PDA

Harvey and Jordan certainly turned up the heat on this trip.

EliotPress/MEGA
Getting Cozy

The celebrities were all smiles as they snuggled on a board.

EliotPress/MEGA
Sharing Some Smooches

At one point, Harvey seemed to give the Just Mercy star a precious peck on the forehead.

EliotPress/MEGA
Soaking Up the Sun

Jordan also wrapped his arm around the model as they did some lounging. 

EliotPress/MEGA
Relaxing by the Waves

And he clearly only had eyes for his leading lady.

EliotPress/MEGA
Having a Drink

Cheers!

EliotPress/MEGA
Catching Some Waves

The award-winning actor also enjoyed some water sports.

EliotPress/MEGA
Finding Balance

A few of them required him to practice his balance. Careful now!

EliotPress/MEGA
Posing on the Yacht

Harvey rocked a blush bikini during her day out on the water.

EliotPress/MEGA
Stripping Off the Shirt

Meanwhile, Jordan flashed his abs while wearing a pair of blue trunks.

EliotPress/MEGA
Showing His Muscles

He was named People's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive, after all.

SplashNews.com
Baring His Biceps

Jordan also smiled for the camera during a photo shoot in St. Barts.

Instagram
Taking a Selfie

Harvey showed off her camera skills too by snapping a mirror selfie with Jordan.

