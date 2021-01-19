Why a Reconciliation Between Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas Isn’t Out of the Question

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas may have called it quits after less than a year together, but that doesn't mean they are done for good.
A source exclusively tells E! News their romance fizzled out primarily because of timing.
"They brought a lot of good things into each other's lives but, ultimately, timing right now didn't allow for it to work out," the insider shares. "Their friends would not be disappointed if Ben and Ana revisited their relationship down the line."
Per the insider, the Justice League actor is prioritizing his health and three kids—Violet, 14; Seraphina, 11 and Samuel, 8—who he shares with his ex, Jennifer Garner. Simply put, "Ben is continuing to focus on his kids. They are a source of great joy for him."
"He's working on maintaining his mental well-being and co-parenting with Jen," the source notes, adding that he's booked and busy with work as well. "He received acclaim for The Way Back and will go into production on Tender Bar next month."
On Monday, Jan. 18, E! News learned Ben and Ana officially ended things with a separate source telling E! News, "Both of them have completely full lives in a good way. There will always be that love."
Following their split, Ana debuted a dramatic haircut. The Blade Runner 2049 star showed off her new 'do for the first time during a video chat with close friend Claudia Muma, however, she didn't publicly address their breakup.
But Ana hasn't been the only one to turn heads in the last two days. In photos first published by The Daily Mail, a landscaper was seen outside Ben's house throwing away a large cut-out of the 32-year-old actress in a garbage can.
The 48-year-old actor also hasn't publicly commented on his single status.
News of the pair parting ways comes just 10 months after they first sparked romance rumors last March. At the time, the Hollywood stars were spotted on a romantic getaway in the actress' hometown of Havana, Cuba.
Shortly after their trip, the couple began quarantining together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and weren't afraid to put their love on display. The duo certainly enjoyed each other's company and would often be photographed packing on the PDA during their outings.
"Ben and Ana look like total lovebirds," a source said in mid-March 2020. "She is very nurturing and he seems to love that. They can't get enough of each other. After days of being quarantined and never leaving each others' sides, they are still laughing, smiling, kissing and hugging."
By August, their romance appeared stronger than ever. One insider told E! News the Knives Out star "brought a lot of joy" in Ben's life. Moreover, the insider explained Ana was "wonderful with his kids and very loving."
Just two months ago, the duo sparked engagement rumors after Ana was spotted wearing a ring on that finger. However, E! News learned they were simply filming their upcoming movie, Deep Water, in which they play a married couple.
But it seemed they didn't have to dive deep to get into character. An eagle-eyed observer told E! News they "couldn't keep their hands off one another" and were making out in-between takes.
"While they were waiting for the shot to be set up, they were kissing nonstop," the eyewitness shared at the time. "They hung out together the entire time and never left each other's sides. They were sweet together and clearly missed each other a lot."
Although it's unclear why Ben and Ana went their separate ways, a source told People, "They have had numerous discussions about their future and they decided together to break up."
Only time will tell if the two decide to reconcile their romance. In the meantime, relive their whirlwind relationship here.