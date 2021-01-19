The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are "Taking Time Apart"

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship isn't as rosy as it may seem.
E! News has learned that the couple, who met and got engaged on The Bachelorette this past summer, have pressed pause on the romance as they evaluate their next steps.
"Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently," a source tells E! News exclusively. "They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."
Instagram followers of the reality TV couple have also noticed the distance between them, as Dale shares moments from his time in New York City while Clare sticks close to home in Northern California.
Our insider notes that Dale, 32, cares deeply about Clare, but "feels like he's rushing into something he's unsure about."
"They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out," the source explains further. "They've decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together."
Early on in her journey to find love, Clare, 39, made it clear that the former football player turned model was her soulmate.
"I am so far in love with Dale," she told Bachelorette producers prior to Dale's proposal. "We have this connection where it feels like I've known him forever. It's that intangible chemistry that you just can't make up and you can't replace. It's something that is so rare to feel so connected to someone when you've only known them for such a short period of time."
At the time, Dale reciprocated his feelings for the hair stylist. While popping the question with a 4.5-carat diamond ring, he told Clare, "You made it so clear and apparent at every phase of this that you believe in us, you believe in you and I. I know without a shadow of a doubt that you would go to the end of the earth for me and I'm so grateful for that."
Not long after Clare and Dale got engaged, she was already hinting at plans to grow their family, declaring, "Babies are on the agenda."
She shared on the Nov. 10 episode of the ABC competition series, "We're just happy to, like, start our lives together and to get to know each other more, and more and more."
However, their post-Bachelorette experience hasn't come without its hiccups. On several occasions, Clare has publicly asked for compassion from critics of their relationship.
"I will always do my best to rise above the negativity and find the positive, but I am not superhuman," she wrote on Instagram in November. "So when you choose to pass judgement without knowing someone personally or even something as small as a snide comment, please remember just like you, I am simply trying my best."
Just a few days ago, Clare alluded to going through a tough time in a heartfelt Instagram dedication to her mom, who lives with Alzheimer's disease and dementia.
"I'm so thankful to be able to see my mom in person now," she shared, referring to restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. "I get so emotional because this time is precious and I know means everything to both of us, especially as her mind is slipping away and her body is getting weaker. I try and sing and laugh to add a little sunshine to her day, even if it's only for the 20 minutes they allow. I love it. She has good days and bad, Just like we all do. Well today I couldn't hide my hard day. A mother always knows. Without saying a word, she reached in her pocket and pulled out this tissue and just squeezed my hand."
E! News reached out to both Clare and Dale for comment.