The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley and Dale Moss Are "Taking Time Apart"

Clare Crawley and Dale Moss' relationship isn't as rosy as it may seem.

E! News has learned that the couple, who met and got engaged on The Bachelorette this past summer, have pressed pause on the romance as they evaluate their next steps.

"Clare and Dale have been fighting a lot recently," a source tells E! News exclusively. "They are mainly in disagreement over lifestyle preferences. Dale wants to be in a lively city and focus on his career, and Clare is rooted in Sacramento to help care for her mom. It's been very tense recently between them."

Instagram followers of the reality TV couple have also noticed the distance between them, as Dale shares moments from his time in New York City while Clare sticks close to home in Northern California.

Our insider notes that Dale, 32, cares deeply about Clare, but "feels like he's rushing into something he's unsure about."

"They are both still getting to know each other and figuring it all out," the source explains further. "They've decided to take some time apart for now... They are still figuring out the logistics of their relationship and if they will stay together."