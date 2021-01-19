Here’s What’s Coming to Netflix in February 2021

It's never too early to start planning your streaming schedule.
On Tuesday, Jan. 19, Netflix announced a wide variety of TV shows, movies and original projects coming to the streaming service in February 2021.
At the beginning of the month, viewers can travel across the globe from the comfort of their couches with Julia Roberts' beloved film, Eat Pray Love. Or, if you want to go back in time to the holiday season, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation may be the perfect flick. And for those hoping to feel nostalgic, Netflix will stream the first two seasons of Nickelodeon's hit series, iCarly.
It wouldn't be a new month without some original programming courtesy of the streaming service. Prepare to laugh out loud with Tiffany Haddish's latest comedy special. Plus, the wait is almost over! Lana Condor and Noah Centineo will reunite for To All the Boys: Always and Forever just in time for Valentine's Day weekend.
See even more movies and TV shows coming to Netflix below.
Feb. 1
The Bank Job
Beverly Hills Ninja
Eat Pray Love
Inception
Love Daily: Season 1
My Best Friend's Wedding
My Dead Ex: Season 1
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
The Patriot
Rocks
Shutter Island
The Unsetting: Season 1
Zac and Mia: Seasons 1—2
Zathura
Feb. 2
Kid Cosmic (Netflix Family)
Mighty Express: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready: Season 2 (Netflix Comedy Series)
Feb. 3
All My Friends Are Dead (Netflix Film)
Black Beach (Netflix Film)
Firefly Lane (Netflix Original)
Feb. 5
Hache: Season 2 (Netflix Original)
Invisible City (Netflix Original)
The Last Paradiso (Netflix Film)
Little Big Women (Netflix Film)
Malcom & Marie (Netflix Film)
Space Sweepers (Netflix Film)
Strip Down, Rise Up (Netflix Documentary)
The Yin-Yang Master: Dream of Eternity (Netflix Film)
Feb. 6
The Sinner: Jamie
Feb. 8
iCarly: Seasons 1—2
War Dogs
Feb. 10
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix Documentary)
The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (Netflix Film)
The World We Make
Feb. 11
Capitani (Netflix Original)
Layla Majnun (Netflix Film)
Middle of Nowhere
Red Dot (Netflix Film)
Squared Love (Netflix Film)
Feb. 12
Buried by the Bernards (Netflix Original)
Hate by Dani Rovira (Netflix Comedy Special)
Nadiya Bakes (Netflix Original)
To All the Boys: Always and Forever (Netflix Film)
Xico's Journey (Netflix Family)
Feb. 13
Monsoon
Feb. 15
The Crew (Netflix Original)
Feb. 16
Animals on the Loose: A You vs. Wild Movie (Netflix Family)
Good Girls: Season 3
Feb. 17
Behind Her Eyes (Netflix Original)
Hello, Me! (Netflix Original)
MeatEater: Season 9 Part 2 (Netflix Original)
Feb. 18
Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan (Netflix Anime)
Feb. 19
I Care a Lot (Netflix Film)
Tribes of Europa (Netflix Original)
Feb. 20
Classmates Minus (Netflix Film)
Feb. 21
The Conjuring
The Conjuring 2
Feb. 23
Brian Regan: On the Rocks (Netflix Comedy Special)
Pelé
Feb. 24
Canine Intervention (Netflix Original)
Ginny & Georgia (Netflix Original)
Two Sentence Horror Stories: Season 2
Feb. 25
Geez & Ann (Netflix Film)
High-Rise Invasion (Netflix Anime)
Feb. 26
Bigfoot Family (Netflix Family)
Captain Fantastic
Caught by a Wave (Netflix Film)
Crazy About Her (Netflix Film)
No Escape
Our Idiot Brother