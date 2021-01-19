Destiny’s Child Star Michelle Williams Claps Back at Comment About Needing to Have Children

Michelle Williams will not tolerate shady comments about motherhood.
Under a recent Instagram post, a fan delivered a back-handed compliment to the former Destiny's Child member, writing, "Michelle I love you but you need some children."
Well, that opinion didn't sit too well with the "Fire" singer who swiftly responded with "You're an idiot!!!!" The commenter retorted, "woooooooow that was uncalled for thank you."
Michelle, 41, then gave a lengthier response and she did not mince words. "No, what's uncalled for is you telling a woman that she needs to have children. What if that woman CAN'T have children?? What if that woman DOESN'T WANT children? WATCH YOUR MOUTH and FINGERS."
The star continued, "Don't ever let that come out of your mouth or your fingers on a comment section again to ANYBODY. I would have ignored but too many people need [to] stay out of a woman's uterus!!! Now scram and be blessed!!!"
The commenter quickly changed their tune and apologized to "Ms. Williams" adding, "I will never forget that."
Michelle was engaged to Pastor Chad Johnson back in 2018 after less than a year of dating but the two called it quits by December of that year.
"I still remain fearless. I guess I still remain single. Things didn't work out," she wrote in her Instagram Story at the time. "The healing that needs to take place is a must! I don't wanna destroy another relationship. Blessings to him, his family and ministry. #FEARLESS."
The following year, the gospels singer began receiving celebratory messages on her engagement and pregnancy. However, fans confused the "Emotions" singer for Golden Globe winner Michelle Williams who married to Hamilton director Thomas Kail.
"A few comments are tricking in and of course I had to google to see what was goin on! Congrats are certainly in order but for #dawsonscreek #fosseverdon #brokebackmountain #greatestshowman #manchesterbythesear 'Michelle,'" the singer wrote on her Instagram Story, referencing the actress' previous projects then quipping, "Ok bye."