The Bachelor's Sarah Trott Speaks Out After Dramatic Exit

Sarah Trott is speaking out after self-eliminating from Matt James' season of The Bachelor.

Just hours after the Jan. 18 episode aired, during which Bachelor Nation saw Sarah's tense exchange with the fellow contestants, the broadcast journalist took to Instagram to send a message. In her post, Sarah shared a quote that read, "Real queens fix each other's crowns," which appeared to be a reference to her fellow contestant "queen" Victoria Larson.

"We see the quote 'women supporting women' all the time on the internet but what does that really mean?" Sarah asked. "To me, it means sharing encouragement instead of judgment. Refraining from negative comments even when it's sometimes easier to say something mean instead of something nice. It means supporting a female owned business and paying full price. It means supporting a younger woman in your industry and offering guidance and support when appropriate. It means valuing community over competition."

While Sarah acknowledged "it does NOT mean you have to pretend to like everyone always," noting "that's impossible," she stated "it DOES mean being a good person, keeping your head up and refraining from degrading another human being."

"You never know the internal battles another person is going through," she concluded. "At the end of the day, please just be a decent, kind individual."