Alex Rodriguez Says He and Jennifer Lopez Are Hopeful For a 2021 Wedding

Alex Rodriguez is ready to get married, sooner rather than later.
During an interview with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Jan. 18, the former New York Yankees athlete revealed his hopeful nuptial plans with his fiancée Jennifer Lopez.
Host Jimmy Fallon plainly asked, "Hey 2021—do you think you guys are finally going to get married? What do you think?" To which the businessman replied, "You know we tried twice in 2020. We got bit twice by COVID-19. You know, they say third time's a charm, so let's hope it's what we want to hear."
As fans of the power couple may recall, they originally planned to get married in Italy in 2020 followed Alex's March 2019 proposal.
During a recent interview with Elle, J. Lo. spoke about her pending "I do" and why she and her man aren't in a rush.
"We postponed the wedding twice. We had planned what we really, really wanted to do, [but] I don't know if we'll be able to re-create that," the "Pa Ti" singer told the publication. "We canceled it, and since then we haven't really talked about it."
She later added, "There's no rush. We want to do to right when we can do it. We just have to wait to see where the world lands."
In the meantime, the triple threat will be blessing this nation during her performance at Joe Biden's presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 in Washington. D.C.
Jennifer will also be joined by Lady Gaga, who is slated to sing The National Anthem.
The triple threat is only a few weeks out from her New Year's Eve performance in Time Square, to which Alex praised during his interview with Jimmy.
"Jennifer killed it. It was awesome," he said, before adding, "But Jennifer did have a great slide. I thought that was my job."
As for her upcoming inauguration performance, the proud fiancé noted, "It's been such a crazy year for her. I mean, so amazing, so many blessings. But to think in the span of 12 months, she's done the Super Bowl, New Year's, and now the inaugural. It's unbelievable."
