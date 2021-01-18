Caitlyn Jenner Says She's "Too Controversial" For the Trans Community

Caitlyn Jenner is addressing her reputation as a "controversial" figure in the trans community.
In an interview with The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the former reality star said she's accepted that she is an outcast in the trans community because of her beliefs and background.
The topic arose when host Michael Bosstick brought up the difference in how people reacted to Elliot Page coming out, versus Caitlyn's experience in 2015.
"I'm very happy that your family was so supportive and the people closer were supportive, but I feel there's a double standard where like, you also got a lot of s--t from a lot of people that are very supportive of other people in Hollywood transitioning, but maybe if you don't fit that agenda or that kind of typecast, they're not as forgiving with someone like yourself," Michael remarked. "I wonder if you've ever thought about that double standard."
The Olympic gold medalist hesitated to comment, before responding, "I gotta be very careful with that. The trans community is probably more critical than the general public."
She claimed that because of her past "privilege" as a white man, trans people don't think she can "be a spokesperson for the community."
The 71 year old added, "I've had every privilege there is in the world. I agree with them."
But the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also said it's been "disappointing" because she "thought I could really make a difference and change the world." She reflected, "And in a lot of ways I did just being myself, but I mean, I try to do things politically."
Caitlyn, who admitted to being "more on the Republican side than anything," recalled her past charity work for LGBTQ organizations and how they treated her, claiming, "Near the end, I would help some of the organizations here in the Los Angeles area and they would have an event that I helped pay for and they would ask me not to come cause I'm too controversial."
She added. "I've had members of the community just tear into me and that's like, 'Guys, I'm only trying to help them. I'm here to help."
As upsetting as this is, Caitlyn said she will never be left-leaning as many in the trans community are. She explained, "Well, I never have been, never will be, you know?"
Nonetheless, Caitlyn shared she will never stop trying to make a difference in the world. "I feel like my greatest contribution that I can make is just being out there," she said, "without trying to change the world. Just be out there, do shows."