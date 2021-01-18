Caitlyn Jenner Says She's "Too Controversial" For the Trans Community

Watch : Caitlyn Jenner Is Going For 30 Grandkids?!

Caitlyn Jenner is addressing her reputation as a "controversial" figure in the trans community.

In an interview with The Skinny Confidential Him & Her podcast, the former reality star said she's accepted that she is an outcast in the trans community because of her beliefs and background.

The topic arose when host Michael Bosstick brought up the difference in how people reacted to Elliot Page coming out, versus Caitlyn's experience in 2015.

"I'm very happy that your family was so supportive and the people closer were supportive, but I feel there's a double standard where like, you also got a lot of s--t from a lot of people that are very supportive of other people in Hollywood transitioning, but maybe if you don't fit that agenda or that kind of typecast, they're not as forgiving with someone like yourself," Michael remarked. "I wonder if you've ever thought about that double standard."

The Olympic gold medalist hesitated to comment, before responding, "I gotta be very careful with that. The trans community is probably more critical than the general public."