Critics' Choice Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Nominations

The nominations for the 2021 Critics' Choice Awards are finally here!
The Critics' Choice Association revealed its series nominees on Monday, Jan. 18—and fans saw a few of their favorite shows on the list. Ozark and The Crown lead the pack with six nods each while Lovecraft Country, Mrs. America, Schitt's Creek and What We Do in the Shadows follow closely behind with five nominations apiece. Better Call Saul and The Plot Against America are also among the top contenders, both earning four nods. The film nominees will be revealed on Feb. 7.
Of course, fans will have to wait until the big night to see which stars take home a trophy. The 26th annual Critics' Choice Awards will air live on The CW Sunday, Mar. 7, 2021 from 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT. Taye Diggs will return as host for the third year in a row.
So, without further ado, let's get to the nominations! For the complete list of nominees, scroll on.
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Ozark (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)
Jonathan Majors, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Josh O'Connor, The Crown (Netflix)
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason (HBO)
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Good Fight (CBS All Access)
Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)
Emma Corrin, The Crown (Netflix)
Claire Danes, Homeland (Showtime)
Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Jurnee Smollett, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Justin Hartley, This Is Us (NBC)
John Lithgow, Perry Mason (HBO)
Tobias Menzies, The Crown (Netflix)
Tom Pelphrey, Ozark (Netflix)
Michael K. Williams, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson, The Crown (Netflix)
Cynthia Erivo, The Outsider (HBO)
Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)
Janet McTeer, Ozark (Netflix)
Wunmi Mosaku, Lovecraft Country (HBO)
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Comedy Series
Better Things (FX)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
PEN15 (Hulu)
Ramy (Hulu)
Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Hank Azaria, Brockmire (IFC)
Matt Berry, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Nicholas Hoult, The Great (Hulu)
Eugene Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon, Better Things (FX)
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Natasia Demetriou, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
William Fichtner, Mom (CBS)
Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Alex Newell, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Mark Proksch, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Andrew Rannells, Black Monday (Showtime)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Lecy Goranson, The Conners (ABC)
Rita Moreno, One Day at a Time (Pop)
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek (Pop)
Ashley Park, Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Jaime Pressly, Mom (CBS)
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Limited Series
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Mrs. America (FX)
Normal People (Hulu)
The Plot Against America (HBO)
The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
The Undoing (HBO)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Best Movie Made for Television
Bad Education (HBO)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)
Hamilton (Disney+)
Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon Studios)
Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
John Boyega, Small Axe (Amazon Studios)
Hugh Grant, The Undoing (HBO)
Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)
Chris Rock, Fargo (FX)
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True (HBO)
Morgan Spector, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX)
Michaela Coel, I May Destroy You (HBO)
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People (Hulu)
Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Tessa Thompson, Sylvie's Love (Amazon Studios)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie Made for Television
Daveed Diggs, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Joshua Caleb Johnson, The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing (HBO)
Glynn Turman, Fargo (FX)
John Turturro, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX)
Betsy Brandt, Soulmates (AMC)
Marielle Heller, The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (FX)
Winona Ryder, The Plot Against America (HBO)
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (FX)
Best Talk Show
Desus & Mero (Showtime)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC/Syndicated)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Red Table Talk (Facebook Watch)
Best Comedy Special
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty (Netflix)
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas (Netflix)
Marc Maron: End Times Fun (Netflix)
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything (Netflix)
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill (Netflix)
Best Short Form Series
The Andy Cohen Diaries (Quibi)
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler (AMC/Youtube)
Mapleworth Murders (Quibi)
Nikki Fre$h (Quibi)
Reno 911! (Quibi)
Tooning Out the News (CBS All Access)