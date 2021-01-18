Jana Kramer Apologizes to Tiger Woods' Ex Rachel Uchitel After Saying She "Hates" Her

Watch : Why Rachel Uchitel Is Telling Her Side of Tiger Woods Story

Jana Kramer got candid with Tiger Woods' former mistress Rachel Uchitel on her and husband Michael Caussin's podcast, Whine Down.

The former One Tree Hill star has long been open about how her marriage to Michael has been tainted due to his infidelity. The couple has worked through these issues in their relationship and even published the book The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully together about their journey.

However, on the pair's Jan. 17 episode of their podcast, Jana admitted she still "hates" Rachel, who appeared in the HBO documentary Tiger about the golfer's fall from grace.

Before Rachel was a guest on their podcast, Jana told Michael, "I hate her, honestly. That's a really mean thing to say. I don't know her. She's the face of someone else I hate. That's where I feel bad, I don't know her story."

She added, "She's the face of someone I don't like. It's going to be hard for me to take the picture of who I'm picturing and just see her."