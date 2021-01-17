Jonathan Scott Raves Over His "Favorite Person" Zooey Deschanel in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Watch : What's Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel's Couple Name?

Home is where the heart is!

And for Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott that seems to be with his girlfriend Zooey Deschanel. On Sunday, Jan. 17, the reality TV personality put his love on display and gushed over the actress on her 41st birthday.

"Today is my favorite person's birthday," he began his caption on Instagram, alongside a collage of photos that captured some of their cutest moments. "You are caring, talented, hilarious, sweet and just as beautiful on the inside as you are on the outside."

"I know we can't celebrate like we did last year," he continued, "but I have a few surprises up my sleeve. #HappyBirthday, @ZooeyDeschanel. You fill my life with so much joy."

Shortly after Jonathan shared the special tribute, Zooey commented, "Aw!!!! You're the sweetest and I am the luckiest!"

This isn't the first time the couple has publicly raved about each other. Just this month, the New Girl alum kicked off 2021 with a heartwarming message to her boyfriend, writing, "My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year. Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone."