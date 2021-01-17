Gabrielle Union Sends a Romantic Birthday Video to Husband Dwyane Wade

There's just something about the love between Gabrielle Union and husband Dwyane Wade!
The L.A.'s Finest star took to Instagram on Jan. 17 to share a sweet video of her and Dwyane in honor of the NBA player's 39th birthday.
"Happy Birthday baby," the actress, who married Dwyane in 2014, wrote. "You make every day beautiful and fun and the way you protect our peace makes me swoon. I love loving you."
The video, which is set to Snoh Aalegra's song "Find Someone Like You," features clips from Gabrielle and Dwyane's life together, which includes spending time with their children. The two share Kaavia James Union Wade, 2. Dwyane is also a father to three children from previous relationships: Zaire, 18, Zaya, 13, and Xavier, 7. Naturally, the adorable montage video also features lots of loving looks between the stars.
Dwyane commented on the video, writing, "Wow! I just cried. This was beautiful. I love loving you."
Gabrielle is really winning wife points this birthday. Earlier this month, she surprised Dwyane with a present prior to his big day: a vintage car! The dad shared a video to Instagram of him receiving the luxe gift.
"One week before I turn 39 and @gabunion has already started with the surprises," the athlete wrote in the caption. "She just raised the bar #1988 Classic!"
Dwyane knows how to celebrate his wife's birthday right, too. In 2018, he threw her an epic '90s themed bash.
While a big birthday party may not be in the cards this year, it seems that Gabrielle and Dwyane's greatest gift of all time may just be each other. Watch the sweet video above!