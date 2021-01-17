American Idol's Kat Luna and Alex Garrido Are Married

Watch : "American Idol" Judges Talk Season 18 Virtual Finale

The American Idol judges said "yes," and now, Kat Luna and Alex Garrido have said "I do."

The Miami-based couple, who auditioned together in March 2020 with a rendition of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from A Star Is Born, officially tied the knot on Jan. 15 in a ceremony in Tennessee.

Kat shared the news that she was officially "Mrs. Georgia"—a nod to her new husband's stage name, Alex Georgia—in a Jan. 16 Instagram post.

"OFFICIALLY MR & MRS GEORGIA," she wrote. "I cannot believe that I can finally say I married my best friend! Since the first day I met you I knew you were the one. You are my protector, my superhero, my husband , and most importantly the one I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with! I love you baby let's do this!"

In an interview with People, the couple spoke about their big day.

"We chose Cactus Creek Barn because we both have always dreamed of having a barn wedding. Most couples that come from Miami usually go for a beach wedding, but we have always had a different idea of how we wanted our dream wedding to look," Kat shared. "We really wanted an atmosphere that made everyone feel like they're at an intimate celebration in our own home."

According to People, the couple kept the guest list small to accommodate social distancing requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic, and provided individually wrapped masks and sanitizing wipes. However, in exclusive photos of the wedding on People, much of the crowd can be seen sans masks.