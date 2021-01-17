My Music Moments: Why Don't We Shares the Soundtrack to Their Lives

Why Don't We are taking control.
The boy band comprising Zach Herron, Jack Avery, Daniel Seavey, Corbyn Besson and Jonah Marais released The Good Times and the Bad Ones, their second studio album, on Jan. 15. And as they told E! News exclusively, the creation of the project saw them step into some new territory.
"This album is our baby," Corbyn said. "We worked on this album on our last tour and throughout the quarantine. It's full of stories and emotions from that span of time, which is new for us because we've never actually fully written and fully produced anything that we've put out before up until now. So this album feels like a really big step for us, and for our fans too. They've been waiting a long time for some new music from us."
As Daniel explained, the album was something of a catharsis for the group. "It's a very currently written album," he said. "It's very fitting for now. So hopefully when you listen, it will help you through this weird time. It definitely helped us."
In honor of the new album, E! News asked the guys to pull back the curtain on the artists and albums that have influenced them throughout the years. From the song that reminds Daniel of childhood to the album Zach wishes he'd created himself—not to mention a certain someone's apparent obsession with "Baby Shark"—this is the soundtrack to their lives.
The song/album that reminds me of childhood:
Daniel: You know what it is? It's "Cold Shoulder," Adele. My mom used to always play the whole Adele album [19.] It was lovely. But "Cold Shoulder" stuck with me. It's a good one.
Jack: "Banana Pancakes," Jack Johnson.
The first album I remember buying:
Daniel: I bought Sean Kingston, the album by Sean Kingston. Only for "Beautiful Girl" because it was my jam.
Corbyn: I think mine was—I didn't buy it, but my dad, I'm pretty sure he pirated and burned all of Justin Timberlake's. I think it was FutureSex/LoveSounds, that album, onto a CD for me. And "SexyBack" was my jam at the time. I was in, like third or fourth grade.
Jonah: I was a big Belieber, so I think My World 2.0.
Daniel: Still heat to this day.
Jonah: Still heat!
The song/album people might not expect me to love:
Jonah: There's this one Morgan Wallen song. It's this country song that's really good. I don't usually like country, but it's Diplo and Morgan Wallen. It's fire. [Editor note: The song is called "Heartless."]
Jack: There's this one song, I forget what it's called. It's by Donavon Frankenreiter, and it's really good. [Sings "It Don't Matter."]
The song/album that makes me think of falling in love:
Daniel: Our song "Fallin'" makes me think of falling in love.
Jack: Probably "Wake Me Up" by Ed Sheeran.
Daniel: That's the craziest song because there's no rhythm with the words. He's just talking.
Jack: The lyrics in it are the craziest lyrics.
Jonah: Ed's new song "Afterglow" is crazy too.
The song/album I turn to when I'm at my lowest:
Jack: Probably "Lucid Dreams," Juice Wrld.
Jonah: Dude, there's some dark Juice Wrld songs.
Daniel: I just slam my door, put on some Juice.
Zach: When I'm at my lowest, I go for some metal. Some hardcore metal.
Corbyn: On the real, I think our song "Be Myself" would be a good one for people that maybe are feeling anxious or upset, just not where they want to be. The lyrics are very—one, they're relatable, but they're very freeing. It's a great song.
The song/album I hope I never hear again:
Jack: Our song "Something Different."
Jonah: Yeah, I'm good. I don't need to listen to that one.
Daniel: Listen, I've heard it enough.
Jonah: That was, like, our first song that ever went to radio. It was, like, every performance, every show.
Daniel: We didn't have anything else to perform.
If I could only hear one song for the rest of my life, it would be:
Jack: "Cotton Eye Joe" because it's a bop.
Daniel: Banger. "Baby Shark" or "Cotton Eye Joe." Or maybe a medley.
Corbyn: "Slow Down."
Jack: Oh, I switch mine. "Slow Down" by Why Don't We.
Jonah: Sometimes, when I wake up in the morning, I put on this playlist called "Jazz Vibes." It has little beats behind jazz music. I feel like one of those songs, just looped forever would be better.
The song/album that's guaranteed to get me turned all the way up:
Daniel: Some Lil' Jon.
Jonah: On my 21st birthday, we were in Boston, played a radio show...Lil' Jon played with us. And then we went out to a club that night for my 21st, and I did a shot with Lil' Jon to his song "Shots." Maybe the pinnacle of my life.
The song/album I wish I wrote/recorded:
Zach: I wish I created Billie Eilish's whole album.
Jack: I wish I wrote "Twist and Shout."
Daniel: I wish I wrote "Baby Shark" so, you know, I could just live my life.
Jonah: I think Ed Sheeran's x album.
My own song that I'll never get tired performing:
All, in unison: "Slow Down."
Corbyn: We haven't gotten a chance to do "Slow Down" in front of a proper crowd yet, but from the few pre-recorded performances that we have done for TV and other outlets and whatnot, that song is really fun to perform.
My own song that I'll be happy to retire:
Daniel: I would retire "Perfect" because Jonah's not on the song.
Jack: Jonah's literally not on the song.
Daniel: We didn't write enough verses and we were like, "Shoot, we need to put the EP out tomorrow."
Zach: Dan, [Corbyn] wasn't on "Turn It Off."
Corbyn: I'm only on the group vocals.
Daniel: We rushed some of those EPs, maybe, a bit.
The song on my new project that I can't wait for fans to sing along with me:
Jonah: For me, right now, it's "For You." I think that's gonna be such a sing-along song.
Corbyn: "Look at Me" is gonna be a funny one to do.
Daniel: Yeah, we're gonna be just humping the air the whole time we perform it.
For more from Why Don't We, be sure to check out the video above.
The Good Times and the Bad Ones is available now.