Mandy Moore Shares Chic Maternity Portrait as Due Date Is "Almost" Here

If Mandy Moore's pregnancy portraits are any indication, then she's going to have one stylish baby boy.
On Friday, Jan. 15, the mom-to-be shared a look at her photography session with Jenna Jones on Instagram. She captioned the black and white picture, "Almost there."
The This Is Us actress shared additional photos of herself in a Monique Lhuillier gown and a Jonathan Simkhai little black dress on her Instagram Story, where she referred to her son as "BBG."
It's clear that Mandy cannot wait to finally meet her little one. In her 2020 People's Choice Award acceptance speech, she said, "To the love of my life, Taylor, I'm so excited to bring this baby boy into my life with you."
But husband Taylor Goldsmith definitely seems like he's more excited. On the musician's Instagram, he describes himself as a "Future Dad" in his bio. Additionally, he said that 2021 is going to be his and Mandy's "best" year yet, and it doesn't take a genius to understand why.
Taylor and Mandy announced they were expecting their first child together in September, writing on Instagram, "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021."
Since then, they've detailed the good and the bad moments from Mandy's pregnancy, including the terrible morning sickness.
In November, the star revealed she suffered terrible nausea and vomiting during her first trimester, causing her to lose a "bunch of weight." She told The Jess Cagle Show, "I couldn't eat... I just, like, I just stayed in bed all day."
Those ailments came back in full force when she entered her third trimester, prompting her to ask on Instagram, "Question for third trimester pregnant friends- is anyone else suddenly nauseous, exhausted, and weepy? What the heck??"
She added, "I feel like everything just turned on a dime."
Mandy and Taylor were able to catch up on their rest before the arrival of their little boy over the holidays though, with the actress sending love to those feeling battered by 2020. "Personally, @taylordawesgoldsmith and I cancelled plans to see family and are hunkering down at home, staying safe/binging plenty of tv and eating lots of baked goods," she shared. "The holidays are a tricky time, exacerbated all the more by this wild year.... so I'm holding extra space for those who have lost a loved one or a job, those weathering this time solo or away from loved ones, those just overwhelmed by the magnitude of all this year has been..... We got this, friends."