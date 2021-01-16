Jamie Lynn Spears Blames Tesla for Her Cats' "Devastating and Tragic" Deaths

Watch : Inside Jamie Lynn Spears' Private World

Jamie Lynn Spears is mourning the deaths of multiple family cats. The cause? Apparent accidents involving her Tesla.

In a since-deleted video shared to the Zoey 101 star's Instagram Story, via TMZ, Jamie reveals that she's none too happy with the car manufacturer, who she claims is responsible for the deaths of an unspecified number of cats. "I know there's much bigger things going on in the world right now, but somebody's gotta let Elon Musk know that the Tesla is a secret cat killer and it's a problem that we really got to fix," she says in the video. "We have now lost—I don't even want to tell you how many cats."

The mom of two goes on to explain that the animals simply can't hear the electric car turn on, leading to some "unfortunate" tragedies, which she chose not to detail.

All she can say about the vehicular accidents is that "it's really devastating and tragic for everyone involved."

But Jamie is not presenting a problem without offering a potential solution.